Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Separate search bar with search results on the Firefox toolbar, now visually displaying a new x icon to clear input.
Categories: News

Profile, search and wallpaper bug fixes plus more! – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 195

No responses yet

Highlights

  • If you were running into any problems last week opening links from other applications, specifically with Firefox being foregrounded but not opening the URL, this should now be fixed in Nightly and Beta (bug 2010535, fixed by Mossop). Please file a bug if you’ve updated your browser and the bug is still happening.
  • Dão & Moritz continued their work on the new separate search bar, adding a ‘x’ to clear the input, respecting the browser.search.openintab preference, matching the search history to the legacy bar. This new version of the separate search bar is enabled by default in Nightly.

Separate search bar with search results on the Firefox toolbar, now visually displaying a new x icon to clear input.

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Rob Wu investigated and fixed an issue that can prevent langpacks from being staged successfully as part of Firefox version updates (landed in 148, and will be included in a 147 dot release) – Bug 2006489
  • Greg Stoll introduced a proper localized stings mapping table for Add-on Gated Site Permission, change needed as part of the work WebSerial DOM API – Bug 1826747
WebExtensions Framework
  • Rachel Rusiecki contributed a nice cleanup of the WebExtensions internals by removing the extensions.manifestV3.enabled rollout pref – Bug 1804921
  • Emilio investigated and fixed a drag and drop issue hit by WebExtensions action popup pages, regression introduced in Firefox 146 (by Bug 1933181 ) and fixed in Firefox 148 and 147 – Bug 2007274
WebExtension APIs
  • Piro (TreeStyleTab extension developer) contributed a fix for browser.tabs.create unexpected rejection hit when openeredTabId is the tab id of a discarded tab – Bug 1762249
  • Fix issue related to the extensions event page suspending while downloads.download API call is waiting for user input through the file chooser – Bug 2005953Bug 2005963
  • Fixed issue hit by the tabs API (and TreeStyleTab as a side effect of that) on builds were sync-about-blank is enabled (currently only Nightly builds) – Bug 2004525
  • Fixed issue related to data set through browser.session.setTabValue not being preserved when the tab is moved between windows – Bug 2002643
  • Fixed issue with declarativeNetRequest initialization at startup when one extension using declarativeNetRequest does not have any static DNR rules dataset declared in their manifest – Bug 2006233
  • Arai contributed changes needed to allow declarativeNetRequest roles to apply successfully to cached web requests resources – Bug 1949623

AI Window

  • assistant response markdown rendering with prosemirror 2001504
  • initial dark theming for ai windows 2003058
  • memory generation scheduling 2010143 (not yet generating with inference)
  • various fixes to get tool calls and title generation working 2010640 2008658 2010905
  • special token handling to hook up custom UIs 2008991
  • adding ai window to new ai features about:preferences 2006250

DevTools

// Maximum supported value of arguments.length. This bounds the

// maximum number of arguments that can be supplied to a spread call

// or Function.prototype.apply.  This value also bounds the number of

// elements parsed in an array initializer.  NB: keep this in sync

// with the copy in builtin/SelfHostingDefines.h.

static const unsigned ARGS_LENGTH_MAX = 500 * 1000;

WebDriver

Lint, Docs and Workflow

New Tab Page

Profile Management

  • Finn has been working through his onboarding bug list:
    • bug 1947638, switching about:preferences to open the profile selector window in a dialog, not a subdialog
    • bug 1950247, improve a11y by making headings on the edit profile page actually headings
    • bug 2001276, excluding the ignoredSharedPrefs list when creating a new profile
  • Mossop also continued making behavior more consistent across the toolkit profile service and the selectable profile service, fixed bug 2004345 – ensuring that, if a toolkit profile has a selectable profile group, we don’t allow that toolkit profile to be deleted from about:profiles. Instead we warn the user.

Search and Navigation

  • Address Bar
  • New Tab Search Bar
  • Search Service
    • Advance notice that this week we are planning on landing a change to the search service to change it from an XPCOM service to a Javascript singleton. This is part of work to remove the XPCOM interfaces as the service hasn’t been accessed from C++ for a while.
      • This will help reduce development overhead of needing to do full builds for interface changes.
  • Other interesting fixes
    • The browser.urlbar.switchTabs.searchAllContainers preference has been removed.
    • ESC key should now not save modified data in the Edit bookmark dialog when accessed from Star Icon.

UX Fundamentals

  • We’re disabling the felt-privacy error pages in Firefox 148 while we sort out a few small issues. Going to try to get this in for Firefox 149 with the new error page UI for all errors.

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *