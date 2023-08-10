Unboxing More DevTools Powers, and Reusable Delights – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 144

Highlights
- Several Developer Tools updates landed thanks to the DevTools team and fellow contributors. Be sure to check out the DevTools section for more details.
- Nicolas enabled the shape highlighter in devtools for offset-path property (bug)
-
- Logan Rosen fixed a color contrast issue in the inspector image preview (bug)
- We’re in the midst of improving our device migration page on SUMO to be less verbose and to move the wizard higher up on the page. We’re also looking to experiment with some illustrations!
- Thanks to Outreachy contributor Anna (:annhermy), we’re getting closer to having the reusable component moz-message-bar available for general use throughout the Firefox codebase.
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Script to find new contributors from bug list
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Ganna
- Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- 🌟 Anna (:Ganna)
- LyScott123 updated some of our remote protocol tests to use the Assert.rejects helper
- Shauryadubey123 updated our addon reporter dialog to use the moz-button-group shared component for more consistent layout
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
WebExtensions Framework
- As per the deprecation plan described in Bug 1827910 comment 1 – in Firefox 118 – the browser_style manifest.json option is not supported anymore for Manifest Version 3 extensions (Bug 1830711)
- In Firefox 117, we introduced new UI controls for the Quarantined Domains feature in the extensions panel and the extension action context menu (Bug 1838234)
WebExtension APIs
- In Firefox 117, Manifest Version 2 extensions with a granted activeTab permission will be able to use tabs.executeScript to inject content scripts into dynamically created iframes that are same origin with the top level context (Bug 1841483)
Addon Manager & about:addons
- Applied a few toolkit-level changes (along with a few tweaks at the browser level) to the AddonManager internals in order to support the mozAddonManager-based install flow on GeckoView (Bug 1822640, Bug 1845745, Bug 1845749, Bug 1845820)
Developer Tools
DevTools
- Contributors
- Gregory removed the unused devtools.storage.test.forceLegacyActors preference (bug)
- Nicolas added preview support for HighlightRegistry objects (used in Custom Highlight API) in Console/Debugger (bug)
- Hubert improved Debugger preview tooltip (bug)
- Hubert migrated the whole Debugger codebase away from JSX (bug)
- Hubert fixed an issue in Netmonitor where resend request was blocked by Opaque Request Blocking (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
- Sasha implemented the browsingContext.activate command which will force a given browsing context to become visible by moving its tab and window to the foreground (bug)
- Sasha added the background argument to browsingContext.create which allows users to decide if new tabs and windows should be in the background (bug)
- Sasha also fixed a bug on Android to make sure the correct tab was selecting when using background: true (bug)
- Henrik added a type field to events and responses coming from WebDriver BiDi so that clients can easily process them (bug)
- Julian updated our vendored Puppeteer to version 20.9.0 with many new tests passing for the BiDi implementation: 385 passing tests compared to only 125 before the update (bug)
ESMification status
- Arai converted our xhtml/html/xml files to import ES modules directly rather than using jsm.
- Arai also added an ESLint rule to reject importing jsm files into xhtml/html/xml files.
- Direct importing of sys.mjs files should be used instead.
- Standard8 also converted more js locations to import ES modules directly.
- Standard8 converted FxAccountsCommon.js to an ES module.
- ESMified status:
- browser: 85%
- toolkit: 99%
- Total: 95.22% (up from 95.13%)
- #esmification on Matrix
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- Standard8 finished off converting ESLint rules to use messageIds rather than strings.
- This makes it easier to write tests for rules, as you don’t have to copy the whole error string into the rule.
Migration Improvements
- An experiment is underway on the release channel that allows people to migrate some Chrome extensions into Firefox! We’re running this experiment with a small population for about a month to make sure that extensions migration is behaving properly out in the wild before we consider rolling this out more widely.
- mconley
- Added some additional telemetry for Chrome extension migration to help us determine if there are more equivalent extensions that we should add to our mapping
- Also fixed an issue where the migration wizard panel would have no outline and be difficult to see on Linux with a light-theme enabled.
- gregp got rid of some migration code that only works for unsupported versions of Windows
Picture-in-Picture
- niklas resolved an issue where the “Learn More” link disappeared from the Picture-in-Picture developer warning
- itiel updated the audio scrubber focus ring to match the progress bar scrubber
Search and Navigation
- Sam fixed an alignment issue for the address bar result icons which would show up when different UI densities were used.
- Marc changed the address bar to trim http:// only if the directionality doesn’t change to RTL.
- Marco fixed an issue with the address bar not showing the correct favicon in certain cases.
- Mandy added a test for the recent work on hardening of the search service, to ensure the address bar will keep working for bookmarks and history if the search service failed to startup properly.
Storybook/Reusable Components
- Thanks to Shauryadubey123 for adding the moz-button-group in the report add-on dialog.
No comments yet
Post a comment