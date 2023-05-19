Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Screenshot of the Inspector compatibility menu showing unsupported browsers and their version numbers.
Categories: News

A Bountiful Blend of Browser Betterments – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 138

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
  • Itiel
  • Mathew Hodson
  • Pier Angelo Vendrame
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

 

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework
  • Fixed NativeMessaging API regression due to missing Unix-style path normalization on Windows (introduced by Bug 1772932 in Firefox 114, and fixed by Bug 1830605 in the same Nightly cycle)
  • Starting from Firefox 114, a deprecation warning will be logged when `browser_style: true` is being used for the MV3 extension manifests (Bug 1827910, Bug 1832578)
  • Extensions Button
    • Itiel contributed some more cleanups to the extensions button/panel CSS (Bug 1818622), thanks Itiel!

Developer Tools

DevTools
  • Canadahonk made it possible to display support conditions for `@import` CSS rules in the Rule view (bug)
    • `layout.css.import-supports.enabled`Screenshot of devtools Rule view showing CSS @import support conditions.
  • arai improved eager evaluation in Worker (bug)
  • Blackboxing in debugger was improved:
    • Hubert updated styling of ignored sources (bug)
    • He also added an option to hide blackboxed sources in the sources tree (bug)Screenshot of the devtools Debugger panel and a context menu item "Hide Ignored Sources".
    • Alex made jsTracing Ignore blackboxed sources (bug)
  • Speaking of tracing, stdout traces now have hyperlinks which can be opened in the Firefox debugger (bug)
  • Alex made stepping in the callstack more consistent when dealing generated and original sources (bug)
  • Alex fixed a bug in the inspector that would break markup view search when an iframe had node children, which is something uBlock does on some elements it blocks (bug)
  • Nicolas fixed an issue in console that would create an infinite loop in parent process on very short-lived documents (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
  • Julian made it possible to use elements as reference for an action (e.g. click on a specific element instead of a click at given viewport coordinates) (bug)
  • Sasha vendored puppeteer v20.1.0 (bug)

ESMification status

  • ESMified status:
    • browser: 68%
    • toolkit: 87%
    • Total: 81.6% (up from 75.5%)
  • #esmification on Matrix
  • Migration Document (with a walkthrough!)

Lint, Docs and Workflow

  • The enabling of Prettier on JSON files has now landed.
  • Gijs has landed stylelint for css linting.
    • This will flag up errors in your CSS, like duplicate properties, invalid syntax, missing generic font families, etc. In some cases it can auto-fix things.
    • We will expand this in the next few weeks/months to cover conventions in use in Firefox (e.g. using “em” for font-size over “px”, preferring logical over physical margin/padding/border/float definitions, using “0” without a unit for sizes, etc.)
    • This is not a formatter like prettier, so it doesn’t currently adjust whitespace, indenting etc.
  • `./mach lint .` now works in parallel mode for faster linting. Previously only `./mach lint *` would work, but that didn’t pick up the top-level dot files.
  • Next up, is to upgrade Prettier and enable it for production HTML files.
    • The upgrade does change a significant number of JS files due to changes in Prettier’s formatting.
    • We decided to put off enabling it on test files for now, due to the large amount of files affected.

