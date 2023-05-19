A Bountiful Blend of Browser Betterments – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 138

Highlights
- WebExtensions
- In Firefox 114, extension widgets listed in the extensions panel can be reordered through the menu “Move up” / “Move down” context menu actions (Bug 1805924)
- Support for the `storage.session` WebExtensions API has been introduced starting in Firefox 115 (Bug 1823713)
- Picture-in-Picture
- janvi restored PiP captions support for sonyliv
- kpatenio added PiP captions support for TubiTV Live
- Nicolas added the version number of unsupported browsers in the Inspector compatibility panel (bug)
- Starting in Firefox 115, thanks to steven w it’s now possible to import form autofill entries from Chrome-based browsers.
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Script to find new contributors from bug list
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
- Itiel
- Mathew Hodson
- Pier Angelo Vendrame
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- steven w imported form autofill entries from Chrome-based browsers
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
WebExtensions Framework
- Fixed NativeMessaging API regression due to missing Unix-style path normalization on Windows (introduced by Bug 1772932 in Firefox 114, and fixed by Bug 1830605 in the same Nightly cycle)
- Starting from Firefox 114, a deprecation warning will be logged when `browser_style: true` is being used for the MV3 extension manifests (Bug 1827910, Bug 1832578)
- Next steps of the deprecation plan are briefly described in Bug 1827910 comment 1
- Extensions Button
- Itiel contributed some more cleanups to the extensions button/panel CSS (Bug 1818622), thanks Itiel!
Developer Tools
DevTools
- Canadahonk made it possible to display support conditions for `@import` CSS rules in the Rule view (bug)
- `layout.css.import-supports.enabled`
- arai improved eager evaluation in Worker (bug)
- Blackboxing in debugger was improved:
- Speaking of tracing, stdout traces now have hyperlinks which can be opened in the Firefox debugger (bug)
- Alex made stepping in the callstack more consistent when dealing generated and original sources (bug)
- Alex fixed a bug in the inspector that would break markup view search when an iframe had node children, which is something uBlock does on some elements it blocks (bug)
- Nicolas fixed an issue in console that would create an infinite loop in parent process on very short-lived documents (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
- Julian made it possible to use elements as reference for an action (e.g. click on a specific element instead of a click at given viewport coordinates) (bug)
- Sasha vendored puppeteer v20.1.0 (bug)
ESMification status
- ESMified status:
- browser: 68%
- toolkit: 87%
- Total: 81.6% (up from 75.5%)
- #esmification on Matrix
- Migration Document (with a walkthrough!)
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- The enabling of Prettier on JSON files has now landed.
- Gijs has landed stylelint for css linting.
- This will flag up errors in your CSS, like duplicate properties, invalid syntax, missing generic font families, etc. In some cases it can auto-fix things.
- We will expand this in the next few weeks/months to cover conventions in use in Firefox (e.g. using “em” for font-size over “px”, preferring logical over physical margin/padding/border/float definitions, using “0” without a unit for sizes, etc.)
- This is not a formatter like prettier, so it doesn’t currently adjust whitespace, indenting etc.
- `./mach lint .` now works in parallel mode for faster linting. Previously only `./mach lint *` would work, but that didn’t pick up the top-level dot files.
- Next up, is to upgrade Prettier and enable it for production HTML files.
- The upgrade does change a significant number of JS files due to changes in Prettier’s formatting.
- We decided to put off enabling it on test files for now, due to the large amount of files affected.
Migration Improvements
- mconley fixed an issue with a misleading string in our macOS permission request instructions when importing from Safari
- Importing payment methods from Chrome has landed and bounced a few times. Currently debugging test failures on macOS.
New Tab Page
- kpatenio restored underlines for URLs as default to respect use of color accessibility criterion
Picture-in-Picture
- niklas improved video detection for the urlbar entrypoint
- emilio fixed a PiP window regression with Microsoft PowerToys layout manager / FancyZones
Search and Navigation
- Hannah has added a Copy Clean context menu option to the urlbar input field, when the strip-on-share feature is enabled (stripping tracking params from the query string).
- Daisuke is implementing Add-ons suggestions and their result menu in the urlbar (not enabled yet)
- Drew added a Thank You message to urlbar results when the user provides feedback through the result menu, and fixed a bug with the feedback option
- Dao has cleaned up Result menus Nimbus variables since the feature is being released
- Drew refactored Firefox Suggest code to support more result types and settings
Storybook/Reusable Components
- tgiles recently updated the existing documentation on how to create a new UI widget and the differences between UI widgets and Domain-specific widgets
- hjones landed support for moz-toggle in PanelMultiView to support replacing the ETP toggle and adding a new toggle for when PiP is disabled
No comments yet
Post a comment