These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 108

Highlights

    • Greg Tatum added UI in the Browser Toolbox to toggle Fluent pseudolocalization bidi / accented (bug)
Firefox devTools showing new toggle options for Fluent pseudolocalization: "accented" and "bidi"

DevTools UI toggles for Fluent pseudolocalization: “accented” and “bidi”.

 

    • The compatibility panel will ride the train after being enabled on Nightly/DevEdition for a while. It provides useful information on CSS properties, using MDN compatibility data (bug)
DevTools compatibility panel showing MDN compatibility data for CSS properties

The DevTools compatibility panel will ride the trains!

    • Auto-open devtools for tabs opened via window.open (behind devtools.popups.debug) (bug). On a page where you already have DevTools opened, if a new tab is created via window.open, the toolbox will automatically move to the new tab, with the new document selected in both the iframe picker and the context selector
DevTools web console displaying tabs opened via window.open

We can now see and navigate across new tabs in DevTools!

    • Event listeners for a given node can now be disabled from the Inspector Event Tooltip, in the markup view (bug). Also, The “event” badge style is updated when at least one event is disabled to remind the user that something was changed (bug)
DevTools displaying disabled event listeners via the Inspector Event Tooltip

Event listeners can now be disabled from the Inspector Event Tooltip in Browser Toolbox.

    • “Ignore line” context menu entry added in the debugger editor gutter when devtools.debugger.features.blackbox-lines is true (bug). Also, there is better “Ignore source” icon and editor background colors for ignored lines (bug)
DevTools debugger showcasing the new "ignore line" context menu entry in the editor gutter

A new context menu entry in the DevTools debugger has been added for ignoring specific lines of code!

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

  • Welcome to sclements!

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
  • Claudia Batista [:claubatista]
  • Mathew Hodson
  • Shane Hughes [:aminomancer]
    • Really great work in Downloads and Themes!

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Addon Manager & about:addons

  • Mark Striemer fixed an accessibility issue related to screen readers behavior on the about:addons page “More Options” menu associated with each add-on card – Bug 1750799

WebExtensions Framework

  • In Firefox 98, cached images loaded from a moz-extension url are explicitly cleared between addon updates (and temporary addon reloads), instead of being wrongly loaded from the stale cached data – Bug 1746841

WebExtension APIs

  • Richa Sharma contributed a new “contextual identities” (also known as “containers”)  related additions to the Extension APIs: the userScripts API now allows to register user scripts that match only documents loaded in a specified set of containers (given an array of the userContextId to match) – Bug 1738567
  • As part of the ongoing ManifestVersion 3 work, William Durand landed in Firefox 98 more bits of the new “browser.scripting” API:
    • scripting.insertCSS – Bug 1736579
    • scripting.removeCSS – Bug 1736580
    • Support array of files in scripting.executeScript – Bug 1736576
    • Support target.allFrames in scripting.executeScript – Bug 1736574
    • Allow scripting.executeScript to run the content script in about:blank pages and sandboxes frames – Bug 1739643
  • Starting from Firefox 98, only webRequestBlocking listeners will make an addon to start sooner during the browser startup – Bug 1749871

Developer Tools

  • Oriol fixed the rendering of Arrays with RTL characters (bug)
  • Lodash was removed from the tree after replacing all its callsites in the debugger (bug)

Privacy/Security

  • Private browsing windows will be themed dark for compatible themes
    • The feature is still WIP and can be enabled via the browser.theme.dark-private-windows pref
    • Enabled for the default theme in light mode and other light themes which expose darkTheme data, such as Alpenglow.
  • Hannah is working on deprecating the cookie lifetime policy.
    • Currently controlled by a checkbox in about:preferences#privacy
      “Delete cookies and site data when Nightly is closed”
    • It will be replaced by the sanitize-on-shutdown mechanism
    • We will keep supporting exempting sites from getting cleared, but we’re looking to remove support for adding sites *to be cleared* explicitly

