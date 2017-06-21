These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 19

Johann Hofmann

Highlights

The new Photon hamburger menu

  • We populated the onboarding overlay on about:newtab according to the UI spec. There are 5 tours with call-to-action buttons & you can hide the tour with a checkbox.
The new onboarding panel.

Autocomplete 1st Result Time Graph

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

  • June 15th Newsletter
  • Highlights:
    • Graduation Team has landed the about:newtab Preferences Pane, put in place a bunch of performance telemetry, and made some amazing progress on making sure all existing Firefox about:newtab tests pass.
    • The MVP Team has built out controls for collapsing/expanding AS sections, as well as landed the very cool ‘Recent Bookmarks’ section.
      • This iteration, we will be preffing on a minimal version of Activity Stream in Firefox Nightly!

    • Activity Stream Release Schedule

    • Shield Study to examine AS vs. Tiles starting June 26th

Electrolysis (e10s)

  • Windows support for e10s+accessibility has been delayed until Firefox 56+ due to stability issues. Here’s the meta bug for the project. This bug appears to be the major blocker.

Firefox Core Engineering

Form Autofill

Form Autofill Demo

  • We enabled the heuristics algorithm. Form Autofill now supports forms without @autocomplete attributes, i.e. most en-US sites.
  • Enabled the auto-save feature and implemented the door hanger for notifying users of this.
  • Landed preview & highlight feature. You can now preview how addresses will be filled in multiple fields.
  • Landed the footer in the suggestion dropdown, which makes users easier to find the preferences page.
  • Landed basic select element support.
  • Polished the dialogs in about:preferences (two-layer in-content dialog and select element dropmark).

Photon

Performance

 

 

 

Structure

Animation

Visuals

Onboarding

  • The Sync tour and tour notification will land soon.

Preferences

Search

Test Pilot

  • A new version of Firefox Screenshots landed in Nightly last night with some nice bug fixes
  • Tab Center only works up to Firefox 55
  • Graduating July 5th:  Page Shot, Activity Stream
  • Graduating “soon” after July 5th:  Pulse, Tab Center
  • Keep your eyes open for three new experiments coming mid-July!