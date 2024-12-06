Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Categories: News

Learning and Improving Every Day – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 173

No responses yet

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Abhijeet Chawla[:ff2400t]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

 

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtension APIs
WebExtensions Framework
    • Fixed a tabs events regression on extensions-created tabs with a tab url that uses an unknown protocol (e.g. extension-registered protocol handler) – Bug 1921426
  • Thanks to John Bieling for reporting and fixing this regression
Addon Manager & about:addons
  • In the extensions panel, a new messagebar has been introduced to let users know when an extension has been disabled through the blocklist (for add-ons of type extensions disabled by either a hard or soft block) – Bug 1917848

DevTools

DevTools Toolbox

Fluent

Lint, Docs and Workflow

  • The test-manifest-toml linter has now been added to CI. This may show up in code reviews, and typically reports issues like not using double quotes, separating skip-if conditions to multiple lines, ordering of tests in a file.

Migration Improvements

 

Picture-in-Picture

  • Thanks to florian for removing an unused call to Services.telemetry.keyedScalarAdd (bug 1932090), as a part of the effort to remove legacy telemetry scalar APIs (bug 1931901)
  • Also thanks to emilio for updating the PiP window to use outerHeight and outerWidth (bug 1931747), providing better compatibility for rounded PiP window corners and shadows on Windows

Search and Navigation

  • Address bar revamp (aka Scotch Bonnet project)
    • Dale disabled “interventions” results in address bar when new Quick Actions are enabled Bug 1794092
    • Dale re-enabled the Contextual Search feature Bug 1930547
    • Yazan changed Search Mode to not stick unless search terms are persisted, to avoid accidentally searching for URLs Bug 1923686
    • Daisuke fixed a problem where confirming an autofilled search keyword did not enable Search Mode Bug 1925532 
    • Daisuke made the Unified Search Button panel pick theme colors Bug 1930190
    • Daisuke improved keyboard navigation in and out of the Unified Search Button Bug 1930492, Bug 1931765
    • Emilio fixed regressions in the Address Bar alignment when the browser is full-screen Bug 1930499, and when the window is not focused Bug 1932652 
  • Search Service
  • Suggest

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *