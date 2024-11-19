New Address Bar Updates are Here – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 172

Highlights
- Our newly updated address bar, also known as “Scotch Bonnet”, is available in Nightly builds! 🎉
- See this Connect thread to find more details and share your feedback.
- We are working towards a change where the dedicated search button won’t be shown permanently.
- Weather suggestions have also been enabled in Nightly. The feature is US only at this time, as part of Firefox Suggest.
- robwu fixed a regression introduced in Firefox 132 that was triggering the default built-in theme to be re-enabled on every browser startup – Bug 1928082
- Love Firefox Profiler and DevTools? Check out the latest DevTools updates and see how they can better help you track down issues.
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Script to find new contributors from bug list
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- abhijeetchawla[:ff2400t]
- Collin Richards
- John Bieling (:TbSync)
- kernp25
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- 🌟 Lucas Enoki removed amIAddonManager interface registration in amManager.sys.mjs
- abhijeetchawla[:ff2400t] removed using UNSAFE_componentWillMount in devtools/client/shared/
components/Frame.js and removed using UNSAFE_ componentWillReceiveProps in devtools/client/inspector/ animation/components/ keyframes-graph/ColorPath.js
- 🌟 Collin Richards fixed pressing escape to revert address bar after clear and amended focusContentDocumentEsc test for trimHttps
- Robert Holdsworth made Reader mode not available on PDF files
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- As a part of Bug 1928082, a failure hit by the new test_default_theme.js xpcshell test will ensure the default theme manifest version is in sync in both the manifest and the XPIProvider startup call to maybeInstallBuiltinAddon
WebExtensions Framework
- Fixed a leak in ext-theme hit when an extension was setting a per-window theme using the theme WebExtensions API – Bug 1579943
- ExtensionPolicyService content scripts helper methods has been tweaked to fix a low frequency crash hit by ExtensionPolicyService::
ExecuteContentScripts – Bug 1916569
- Fixed an unexpected issue with loading moz-extension url as subframe of the background page for extensions loaded temporarily from a directory – Bug 1926106
- Prevent window.close() calls originated from the WebExtensions registered devtools panel to close the browser chrome window (when there is only a single tab open) – Bug 1926373
- Thanks to Becca King for contributing this fix 🎉
- Native messaging support for snap-packaged Firefox (default on Ubuntu):
- Thanks to Alexandre Lissy for working on finalizing the patches from Bug 1661935
- Fixed a regression hit by the snap-packaged Firefox 133 build – Bug 1930119
WebExtension APIs
- Fixed a bug preventing declarativeNetRequest API dynamic rules to work correctly after a browser restart for extensions not having any static rules registered – Bug 1921353
DevTools
DevTools Toolbox
- Abhijeet Chawla updated some of our code to avoid using deprecated React lifecycle methods (#1810462, #1810437)
-
Jeff Muizelaar added profiler markers for debugger log points (#1928514)
-
Alexandre Poirot added the ability to record console API calls and DOM Mutations when tracing to the profiler (#1929007, #1929004)
-
Alexandre Poirot made it possible to search for traces by function call argument values (#1921020)
- Alexandre Poirot improved webextension debugging by automatically switching to the expected document on hover when inspecting webextension UI (e.g. sidebar, popup, …) (#1754452)
- Nicolas Chevobbe is still working on adding support for High Contrast Mode in the most used panels (#1916391, #1926878, #1917782, #1926794), #1926851, #1926852, #1916698, #1920711, #1927063, #1926983, #1916650, #1916656, #1921758, #1916682, #1916693, #1916721, #1928108, #1916722, #1916660, #1929200, #1929594, #1916669, #1929508, #1930099)
- Hubert Boma Manilla fixed the “Go to line” palette + Cmd/Ctrl+B to add a breakpoint on the line the user jumped to (#1925974)
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- A change to the mozilla/reject-addtask-only has just landed on Autoland.
- This makes it so that when the rule is raising an issue with .only() in tests, only the .only() is highlighted, not the whole test:
- This should make it easier to develop tests whilst using .only().
- The ESLint curly rule has now been re-enabled, after it was accidentally disabled.
Migration Improvements
- mconley landed a patch that makes it so that automatic backups don’t get regenerated if a cookie expires “naturally”
- mconley also landed some probes to get a sense of how the backup service is performing in the wild, and what errors it is hitting
New Tab Page
-
The team is working on some new section layout and organization variations – specifically, we’re testing whether or not recommended stories should be grouped into various configurable topic sections. Stay tuned!
Picture-in-Picture
- Thanks to contributor kern25 for:
Search and Navigation
- Scotch Bonnet
- daisuke changed shift-tab so that after focusing the address bar (e.g. ctrl-L), the dedicated search button is focused.
- jteow fixed an issue where search mode was transferred to other tabs.
- Address Bar
- Yazan fixed a regression where favicons could take a while to appear on the address bar.
- Search
- Moritz has been working on re-enabling support for the search form to OpenSearch engines & adding it to the search configuration. This is accessed by shift-clicking on one of the engines under the dedicated search button, or on the engines in the separate search bar.
- Moritz has also been working towards improving search engine support for differently sized icons.
- Standard8 fixed some no-shadow ESLint warnings and test manifest ordering warnings in search code.
No comments yet
Post a comment