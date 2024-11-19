Firefox Nightly News

New Address Bar Updates are Here – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 172

Highlights

  • Our newly updated address bar, also known as “Scotch Bonnet”, is available in Nightly builds! 🎉
  • Weather suggestions have also been enabled in Nightly. The feature is US only at this time, as part of Firefox Suggest. :rain_cloud:
  • robwu fixed a regression introduced in Firefox 132 that was triggering the default built-in theme to be re-enabled on every browser startup – Bug 1928082
  • Love Firefox Profiler and DevTools? Check out the latest DevTools updates and see how they can better help you track down issues.

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • abhijeetchawla[:ff2400t]
  • Collin Richards
  • John Bieling (:TbSync)
  • kernp25

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • As a part of Bug 1928082, a failure hit by the new test_default_theme.js xpcshell test will ensure the default theme manifest version is in sync in both the manifest and the XPIProvider startup call to maybeInstallBuiltinAddon
WebExtensions Framework
  • Fixed a leak in ext-theme hit when an extension was setting a per-window theme using the theme WebExtensions API – Bug 1579943
  • ExtensionPolicyService content scripts helper methods has been tweaked to fix a low frequency crash hit by ExtensionPolicyService::ExecuteContentScripts – Bug 1916569
  • Fixed an unexpected issue with loading moz-extension url as subframe of the background page for extensions loaded temporarily from a directory – Bug 1926106
  • Prevent window.close() calls originated from the WebExtensions registered devtools panel to close the browser chrome window (when there is only a single tab open) – Bug 1926373
    • Thanks to Becca King for contributing this fix 🎉
  • Native messaging support for snap-packaged Firefox (default on Ubuntu):
    • Thanks to Alexandre Lissy for working on finalizing the patches from Bug 1661935
    • Fixed a regression hit by the snap-packaged Firefox 133 build – Bug 1930119
WebExtension APIs
  • Fixed a bug preventing declarativeNetRequest API dynamic rules to work correctly after a browser restart for extensions not having any static rules registered – Bug 1921353

DevTools

DevTools Toolbox

DevTools debugger log points being marked in a profiler instance

Lint, Docs and Workflow

  • A change to the mozilla/reject-addtask-only has just landed on Autoland.
    • This makes it so that when the rule is raising an issue with .only() in tests, only the .only() is highlighted, not the whole test:

a before screenshot of the Firefox code linter highlighting a whole test

an after screenshot of the Firefox code linter highlighting the ".only" part of a test

Migration Improvements

New Tab Page

  • The team is working on some new section layout and organization variations – specifically, we’re testing whether or not recommended stories should be grouped into various configurable topic sections. Stay tuned!

Picture-in-Picture

  • Thanks to contributor kern25 for:
    • Updating our Dailymotion site-specific wrapper (bug), which also happens to fix broken PiP captions (bug).
    • Updating our videojs site-specific wrapper (bug) to recognize multiple cue elements. This fixes PiP captions rendering incorrectly on Windows for some sites.

Search and Navigation

