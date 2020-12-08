Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Categories: News

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 84

No responses yet

Highlights

  • Nightly users can now manage their homepage and newtab page from about:preferences. This allows them to use the default homepage even if an extension has provided one of its own. (Bug 1595858)
    • Dropdown menu of newtab pages to use.

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Fixed more than one bug

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Mark Striemer did land the remaining small changes needed to remove XUL deck usage from about:addons (Bug 1674890) and ntim did some more cleanups on the about:addons (Bug 1677582, Bug 1677571, Bug 1677526), in preparation to move the HTML views to the top level document (Bug 1525179).
WebExtension APIs
  • Liz Krane contributed changes to browser.tabs.remove to make sure that (after an extension did call it to remove multiple tabs at once) “Undo Close Tabs” will be able to reopen all of them at once (Bug 1650956). Thanks Liz for contributing this small enhancement!!!
  • browser.browsingData.removePluginData API method is a no-op starting from Firefox 85 (Bug 1675106), part of the cleanup related to removing all flash plugin support in mozilla-central (tracked by Bug 1677160).
  • Christoph Kerschbaumer added a new browser.privacy.network.httpsOnlyMode read-only privacy browser setting, which will allow an extension to be aware if the https only mode is currently enabled (Bug 1678306).

Developer Tools

  • DevTools Fission – Making DevTools Fission compatible
  • Significant simplification of the Network panel logic used to send collected data from the backend (DevTools Server) to the front-end (DevTools Toolbox). Data is now sent as-is with no transformation in the middle and the UI (React components) are consuming exactly the same structure as generated on the server side. Modification has positively impacted RDP traffic and protocol performance.

Fission

  •  Neil is working on:
    • Smarter tab unloading
    • UI to make it easier to submit crash reports for crashed subframes

Password Manager

PDFs & Printing

Performance

Picture-in-Picture

Search and Navigation

  • Fixed a race condition leaving the address bar in Search Mode when switching tabs – Bug 1675926
  • The address bar doesn’t default to search anymore for strings like www.something – Bug 1643850
  • URL autofill is now properly case-insensitive – Bug 1606231
  • QuickSuggest is the project name for contextual suggestions in the urlbar, things like weather, unit conversion, or shopping helpers fall into this project. The team is working on experiments that will run in the next few weeks, and various partners are involved.
  • Some regressions related to Korean IME have been reported, we’re looking into them. – Bug 1673669, Bug 1679697

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *