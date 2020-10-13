These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 81

Highlights
- Tab-to-search has been enabled in Nightly! When the URL bar autofills an origin having an installed search engine, users can press tab or down to pick a special shortcut result and enter Search Mode.
- Emma Malysz added support for setting custom print margins from the new print preview UI (bug 1664570)
- Windows users on the default Firefox theme can now enable a new Skeleton UI which will display immediately during Firefox startup (set the pref browser.startup.preXulSkeletonUI to true).
- It’s now possible to delete the profiles you’ve uploaded. Go to https://profiler.firefox.com/uploaded-recordings/ and click on the delete button for the profiles you want to delete.
- Device sharing state indicator icons have been added to the system tray on Windows
- Micah landed a new keyboard shortcut to show/hide the Bookmarks Toolbar (Ctrl+Shift+B on Windows/Linux, Cmd+Shift+B on macOS). The Library will now use Ctrl/Cmd+Shift+O
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
- Itiel
- Niklas Baumgardner
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- 🌟 Niklas Baumgardner fixed the Picture-in-Picture tab indicator icon so that it no longer acts as the mute toggle. We show the mute toggle over the favicon instead.
- Chris Jackson added a test to ensure that the Picture-in-Picture keyboard shortcut chooses the right video.
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- AddonManager.maybeInstalBuiltinAddon has been fixed to return a promise, as it was actually already documented in its jsdoc inline comment (Bug 1665150)
WebExtensions Framework
- kmag landed some Fission-related changes to make some additional parts of the WebExtensions internals Fission-aware (in particular related to the “activeTab permission’s window matching” and “checking parent frames on content script injection”) – Bug 1646573
Developer Tools
- DevTools Fission status page (wiki)
- New add-on phab-test-policy by Nicolas Chevobbe
- File bugs on github
- New Add-on phab-conventional-comments by Nicolas Chevobbe
- File bugs on github
Fission
- Nightly experiment to roll out hopefully by next week. 7 blocking bugs remain.
Lint
- Gijs updated us to newer ESLint and eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized versions so we can now use `??=` and other logical assignment operators.
Mobile
- We wrote a script that, when building Fenix with a local android-components or GeckoView checkout, will tell you which commits to check out to ensure your Fenix + local ac/GV builds will build cleanly. Without this, frequently you’d check out master on both repositories and hope there were no breaking changes that would cause a build with no local changes to fail.Example run:
$ ./tools/list_compatible_dependency_versions.py ../fenix Building fenix with a local ac? The last known ac nightly version that cleanly builds with your fenix checkout is... 62.0.20201002143132 To build with this version, checkout ac commit... d96b2318847691afee0dfd2dd1cf8d25c258792a
Password Manager
- Bug 1134852 – Update password manager recipes from a server/kinto/Remote Settings. Thanks tgiles, this was a complex task spanning multiple products and components
- Bug 1626764 – The “Sign in to Firefox” button should not have the label wrap to two lines. Thanks to contributor kenrick95
- Bug 1647934 – Clean up a user’s login backup when it may no longer be useful
- Bug 1660231 – Enable MASTER_PASSWORD_ENABLED telemetry probe on release
PDFs & Printing
- Sam fixed a bug where printers reporting no available paper sizes would see errors bug 1663503
- Mark has a patch to support submitting the print form immediately after opening with Enter bug 1666776
- We’ve been ramping up our test coverage
Performance
- Skeleton UI
- Doug has patches up for review for animating it and is continuing to work on fixing bugs and oddities with it. Eg. ensuring it correctly handles maximized windows, which is hairier than expected.
- Emma has been looking at getting the bounds of the urlbar rect for the early blank window paint
- (Reminder: set the pref browser.startup.preXulSkeletonUI to dogfood this. Windows-only.)
- As a team we’ve started discussing problems and paths forward for BHR (Background Hang Reporter).
- Gijs has a patch for slow script telemetry from the parent process. This is to report on telemetry the cases where we would have previously shown a slow script dialog, which isn’t useful for the parent process.
- Gijs landed more IO-off-the-main-thread work for downloads
Performance Tools
- You can name the profiles by clicking on the top left profile title now.
- Florian added a GetService marker that shows when an xpcom service gets first instantiated. The marker text only shows the cid; the contract id, or service name is shown in a label frame in the stack. Example profile: https://share.firefox.dev/2SutTKn
- Our contributors made some improvements on the track context menu:
- Track context menu now shows only the right clicked process instead of showing everything. (Thanks adityachirania!)
- Added a Hide “Track Name” to the track context menu. (Thanks CipherGirl!)
Picture-in-Picture
- Recently fixed:
- Students are currently working on:
- Bug 1604247 – Provide an easy way to snap a PiP window back to a corner after moving it elsewhere
- Bug 1578985 – Picture-in-Picture does not remember location and size of the popout windows
- Bug 1653496 – Picture-in-Picture option not shown for VideoHTMLElement with VideoTrack from Twilio
- Bug 1589680 – Make it possible to have more than one Picture-in-Picture window
Search and Navigation
- The team is focusing on new opportunities related to vertical search, experiments will follow.
- Consolidation of aliases and search keywords – Bug 1650874
- UX working on better layout of search preferences
- Development is temporarily on pause to concentrate on higher priorities
- Urlbar Update 2
- Polishing the feature to release in Firefox 83.
- Clicking on the urlbar opens Top Sites also in Private Browsing windows, unless they have been disabled in urlbar preferences. Bug 1659752
- Search Mode will always show search suggestions at the top. Bug 1664760
WebRTC UI
- The global sharing indicator now only displays if the user is sharing their screen, and the microphone and camera mute toggles have been hidden by default.
- You can turn these back on by going to about:preferences#experimental, and checking “WebRTC Global Mute Toggles”.
- These are experimental because many sites don’t pay attention to the “muted” event, so they don’t update their UI when mute state is set.
- The global sharing indicator is currently slated to ride out in Firefox 83.
