These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 81

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Fixed more than one bug

Itiel

Niklas Baumgardner

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

AddonManager.maybeInstalBuiltinAddon has been fixed to return a promise, as it was actually already documented in its jsdoc inline comment (Bug 1665150)

WebExtensions Framework

kmag landed some Fission-related changes to make some additional parts of the WebExtensions internals Fission-aware (in particular related to the “activeTab permission’s window matching” and “checking parent frames on content script injection”) – Bug 1646573

Developer Tools

DevTools Fission status page (wiki)

New add-on phab-test-policy by Nicolas Chevobbe File bugs on github

New Add-on phab-conventional-comments by Nicolas Chevobbe File bugs on github



Fission

Nightly experiment to roll out hopefully by next week. 7 blocking bugs remain.

Gijs updated us to newer ESLint and eslint-plugin-no-unsanitized versions so we can now use `??=` and other logical assignment operators.

Mobile

We wrote a script that, when building Fenix with a local android-components or GeckoView checkout, will tell you which commits to check out to ensure your Fenix + local ac/GV builds will build cleanly. Without this, frequently you’d check out master on both repositories and hope there were no breaking changes that would cause a build with no local changes to fail.Example run:

$ ./tools/list_compatible_dependency_versions.py ../fenix Building fenix with a local ac? The last known ac nightly version that cleanly builds with your fenix checkout is... 62.0.20201002143132 To build with this version, checkout ac commit... d96b2318847691afee0dfd2dd1cf8d25c258792a

Bug 1134852 – Update password manager recipes from a server/kinto/Remote Settings. Thanks tgiles, this was a complex task spanning multiple products and components

Bug 1626764 – The “Sign in to Firefox” button should not have the label wrap to two lines. Thanks to contributor kenrick95

Bug 1647934 – Clean up a user’s login backup when it may no longer be useful

Bug 1660231 – Enable MASTER_PASSWORD_ENABLED telemetry probe on release

PDFs & Printing

Sam fixed a bug where printers reporting no available paper sizes would see errors bug 1663503

Mark has a patch to support submitting the print form immediately after opening with Enter bug 1666776

We’ve been ramping up our test coverage

Performance

Skeleton UI Doug has patches up for review for animating it and is continuing to work on fixing bugs and oddities with it. Eg. ensuring it correctly handles maximized windows, which is hairier than expected. Emma has been looking at getting the bounds of the urlbar rect for the early blank window paint (Reminder: set the pref browser.startup.preXulSkeletonUI to dogfood this. Windows-only.)

As a team we’ve started discussing problems and paths forward for BHR (Background Hang Reporter).

Gijs has a patch for slow script telemetry from the parent process. This is to report on telemetry the cases where we would have previously shown a slow script dialog, which isn’t useful for the parent process.

Gijs landed more IO-off-the-main-thread work for downloads

Performance Tools

You can name the profiles by clicking on the top left profile title now.

Florian added a GetService marker that shows when an xpcom service gets first instantiated. The marker text only shows the cid; the contract id, or service name is shown in a label frame in the stack. Example profile: https://share.firefox.dev/2SutTKn

Our contributors made some improvements on the track context menu: Track context menu now shows only the right clicked process instead of showing everything. (Thanks adityachirania!) Added a Hide “Track Name” to the track context menu. (Thanks CipherGirl!)



Picture-in-Picture

Search and Navigation

The team is focusing on new opportunities related to vertical search , experiments will follow.

, experiments will follow. Consolidation of aliases and search keywords – Bug 1650874 UX working on better layout of search preferences Development is temporarily on pause to concentrate on higher priorities

Urlbar Update 2 Polishing the feature to release in Firefox 83. Clicking on the urlbar opens Top Sites also in Private Browsing windows, unless they have been disabled in urlbar preferences. Bug 1659752 Search Mode will always show search suggestions at the top. Bug 1664760



WebRTC UI