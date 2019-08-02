These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 62

Highlights
- Just landed in Nightly, and targeted for Firefox 70, there is now an overlay in the content page indicating when the debugger is paused and why
- In Nightly (and targeted for Firefox 70) we now have color-contrast checks in the color-picker tooltip thanks to Maliha, our Accessibility intern!
- Heng Yeow is making good progress on the WebSocket panel (now enabled on Nightly), and Florens added sent / received icons
- We have a new identity UI with the insecure indicator for HTTP pages
- Interested in building your own Android Browser? Here’s a GeckoView getting started tutorial by Arturo Mejia!
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
- Armando Ferreira
- Arun Kumar Mohan
- Florens Verschelde :fvsch
- J
- jaril
- Krishnal Ciccolella
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- 🌟 Apratim updated a string in about:telemetry to make the UI less confusing
- Armando Ferreira
- Made it easier to select text in the Web Console on collapsed messages
- Made it possible to copy the link location for Learn More links in the Web Console
- Fixed a misleading tooltip in the Web Console
- Added back / forward buttons to the Web Console when in multi-line editing mode in order to replace the more-troublesome keyboard cursor mechanism
- Alex R made it so that adding a breakpoint to a blackboxed source file in the Debugger un-blackboxes that file
- Bryan Kok [:transfusion] fixed a bug where the Screenshot DevTool would be broken after a page refresh
- 🌟 François Freitag made it so that the clear button on DateTime form inputs is hidden when the form field is required
- 🌟 Chris Muldoon simplified some of our widgetry markup
- 🌟 Dennis van der Schagt [:dennisschagt] fixed a SessionStore issue where the SameSite flag wasn’t correctly restored for session cookies
- Kevin Morehouse made it so that focusing the FindBar in the Debugger causes the current query to be fully selected
- 🌟 msirringhaus made the Unix backend for OSFile work correctly across more platform variations
- Krishnal Ciccolella
- Sonia polished the focused appearance of the conditional breakpoint input in the Debugger
- J re-organized some of the files in the Network Monitor codebase
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
- Shane fixed a bug wherein the private browsing access permission was not removed from an extension upgrading (or downgrading) to manifest.incognito: “not_allowed”
- Honza Bambas fixed a bug in the proxy API that prevented extensions from using DIRECT as a failover for proxies.
- Luca applied a small change to prevent installed devtools webextensions from initializing the devtools components before actually needed
- HTML about:addons
- Mark is working with Emanuela on some tweaks to the styling of the HTML about:addons views
- Tom Schuster changed the locale string related to the addon context menu action “More options” to “Manage”
- API notice: deprecated LWT theme aliases are going to be ignored starting from Firefox >= 70
- Rob fixed a host permissions issue with tabs.execute.
Browser Architecture
- Fluent on startup path enabled!
- First patch to migrate some of our primary strings to Fluent will land soon
Developer Tools
- Debugger
- Landed in Fx70: Variables and Scopes now remain expanded while stepping (see bug 1405402).
- In progress: working on a new DOM mutations breakpoint panel that will be shared in the debugger and the inspector.
- Console
- The new Console Editor is progressing nicely: it now has a close button (see bug 1567370), can be resized as you would expect (see bug 1554877), will soon have history navigation buttons (see bug 1558198).
- The entire console layout now uses CSS grid and subgrids (see bug 1565962) and it’s awesome.
- Layout tools
- More work ongoing on a unified smart sidebar panel for the inspector. You can find the latest designs here: https://github.com/firefox-devtools/ux/issues/64#issuecomment-512650220
- In-progress: color blindness simulation in the a11y panel (see bug 1564999), also thanks to Maliha.
- Remote debugging
Fission
- Gijs updated the Plugin click-to-play code to be Fission-compatible. This also had the side-benefit of getting some more code out of the start-up path.
- mconley has a patch up to make RemotePrompt (prompt, alert, confirm, other dialogs) work with Fission
- Neil has a port of the FindBar almost ready – currently working on getting the modal FindBar code working with it.
- Neil has a local WIP patch to port the LoginManager to be Fission-ready
- Abdoulaye has written a test for subframe crashing (subframe crashing is currently broken, and this test will be enabled once it’s fixed)
- In doing so, he’s added infrastructure to BrowserTestUtils to make it easier to write Fission-ready browser tests!
- Abdoulaye has a patch to make Fullscreen work with Fission
- Abdoulaye also has a patch to make AudioPlayback indicators for tabs Fission-compatible
- Abdoulaye also has a WIP patch to make audio/video controls work with Fission
- Tests with Fission-enabled are running on Ash (jobs ending with -fis). It’s pretty orange, but we’re making progress!
- M-fis (mochitests with Fission enabled) will soon (within a week or so) be running on central.
Lint
- There’s now a Restructured Text linter for our documentation (rstcheck). This is being worked on by Shivam, a GSoC student.
New Tab Page
- Working towards launching remote layouts (aka DiscoveryStream) in Firefox 69.
Password Manager
- Management UI
- Enable about:logins on Nightly and pre-release channels 🎉
- Move Login Autofill checkbox out of old Password Manager modal
- Allow about:logins to use the Privileged About content process even if about:home isn’t ready for that just yet
- RTL fixes
- Update UI of breached login indicator
- Install on Mobile Device button in Ellipsis menu
- Lots of visual polish thanks to ntim!
Performance
- aswan and florian noticed that AdBlock Plus causes us to initialize the DevTools code very early during start-up, and this was fixed very quickly by Luca Greco
- A slew of new start-up related bugs have been filed for testing and measuring
- Mandy has a patch to make creating the crash reporter minidumps directory on startup lazy, but is blocked on some test failures. Waiting on gsvelto to come back from PTO to help advise.
- Mandy also has a patch to stop computing the countryCode for the system too early during start-up, and move fetching it off of the main thread
- aswan got rid of some superfluous main-thread IO during start-up caused by the AddonManager
- mconley has figured out how to use a network proxy to record and replay network packets while during start-up frame recording tests. Hopefully this will reduce the noise from the tests.
Picture-in-Picture
- The Picture-in-Picture toggle no longer opens the player window for non-primary mouse clicks
- The Picture-in-Picture toggle now disappears after 2 seconds of no mouse activity
- Better support for multi-monitor setups has landed
- Better keyboard accessibility for the player window has landed
- Patch up to fix an issue with flickering video inside of the Picture-in-Picture player window
- Coming up next:
Privacy/Security
- Carolina and Danielle have been hard at work adding a new certificate viewer at about:certificate. Once bug 1567561 lands you can flip security.aboutcertificate.enabled and inspect certificates in a tab.
- Please note that it’s very much work-in-progress right now, don’t expect things to work.
- We’ll do another announcement when things are ready for testing.
- Paul is churning through tricky evil traps bugs, such as Bug 1522120 – Exit fullscreen when a permission prompt is shown to the user
- Paul also improved our indicators for geolocation usage to include an in-use indicator and show when geolocation was last accessed by the site
- We successfully completed the no-eval-in-system-principal project!
- Thank you very much to everyone who helped out
Search and Navigation
Search
- Fixed encoding of search engine parameters
Quantum Bar
- Modernized the urlbar layout by replacing the results popup with a box and inlining the markup in browser.xhtml
- Fixed an annoying regression where bookmarks may be returned even if they are excluded in preferences
- Fixed an annoying regression where some special characters (#, $, …) may be stripped from the beginning or the end of the search string
- Added new disabled-by-default event telemetry to analyze the results of future experiments
User Journey
- Progress on What’s New Panel (see meta bug) targeted for 70
- Improvements to the First Run onboarding experience, new targeting/triggers for the What’s new Page, and new Firefox Monitor snippet planned for 69 as the result of a recent work week
- Some new potential CFRs (Contextual Feature Recommendations) planned for sync, Firefox Send, Send Tab to Device, and Lockwise
