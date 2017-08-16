Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 22

Highlights

  • The main toolbar now has 2 flexible spaces, one on either side of the url/search bar(s). The library button has also replaced the bookmarks menu button in the default toolbar set.

Friends of the Firefox team

  • Resolved bugs (excluding employees): https://mzl.la/2x0m5n4
    • More than one bug fixed:
      • Alejandro Rodriguez Salamanca
      • Dan Banner
      • Hossain Al Ikram [:ikram] (QA Contact)
      • Masatoshi Kimura [:emk]
      • Michael Kohler [:mkohler]
      • Michael Smith [:mismith]
      • Richard Marti (:Paenglab)
      • Rob Wu [:robwu]
      • Tomislav Jovanovic :zombie
      • flyingrub
    • New contributors (🌟 = First Patch!)

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

  • Landed pref’ed off in 56 Beta, with localization, snippets, performance telemetry, and Pocket recommendations.
  • Up next
    • Adding “Recent Bookmarks” and “Recently Visited” to Highlights.
    • Adding custom sections via a Web Extension.
    • More customization for Top Sites: Pin/Dismiss, Show More/Less, Add/Edit Top Site.
    • Creating a site summary pipeline (high-res page icons -> Tippytop -> Screenshot + Favicon).
    • Optimizing metadata queries and Tippytop Icon DB improvements.

Firefox Core Engineering

  • Installer
    • Profile cleanup option has landed in the stub installer for 57. Users who are running the stub installer and have an older version of Firefox installed will be presented with the option to clean up their profile.
  • Updater
    • LZMA/SHA384 changes have landed as of 56 beta 3.
  • Quantum & Photon Performance pile-on:
    • Felipe Gomes, Kirk Steuber, Adam Gashlin, Perry Jiang, Doug Thayer, Robert Strong closed 16 bugs and are currently on 11 more bugs.

Form Autofill

Photon

Structure

Animation

Visuals

Preferences

Privacy/Security

Sync / Firefox Accounts

  • We’re wrapping up iOS bidirectional sync work!
  • Form Autofill Address sync is now enabled on Nightly. Enable it in about:preferences#sync

Test Pilot

  • All Test Pilot experiments are off the Add-on SDK now!
  • All Test Pilot add-ons are getting signed through a new signing pipeline (not AMO) to allow for non-WebExtensions in the future.
  • Planning to roll out Screenshots to Release in the next couple of weeks.

Web Payments