These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 21

Highlights

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

Activity Stream will be pref’ed off by default in 56 Beta, and will be successively rolled out from 1%, 5% to 10% of the Beta population using Shield pref flips

Default Top Sites landing for Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries with global fallback

Pocket will be enabled by geo/locale for Canada and US initially, Germany will be added during 57 Nightly and tested in 56 Beta

Snippets, Profile Migration, Onboarding Tour recently landed in 56

Electrolysis (e10s)

Content process preallocator has been disabled while the team coordinates with the Activity Stream team on the preloaded about:newtab browser.

App Updater Reminder: Updates to 64-bit begin in FF56, so you can look for that on Nightly now. We have pulled the Update Agent (which continues the download of the update file in the background) from 57. Earliest it would be now is 58.

Installer To support onboarding, we’re adding an option for users to clean up their profile if they’ve had an old version of Firefox installed before. This is aimed for 57.

Crashes/Stability Carl Corcoran (ccorcoran) and Gabriele Svelto (gsvelto) are close to landing CFI-based stackwalking support. We’re going to block 3rd party applications that use our accessibility APIs. …and addressing an issue with early injection (confidential bug due to security).

Hang Reporting Doug Thayer (dthayer) is working with mystor and smaug on how to make the BHR dashboard more useful. This is part of the “BHR Taskforce” with DOM.



Mobile

The still-in-development Activity Stream for Android will soon be enabled for all users on Nightly in order to gather feedback

Tushar (Google Summer of Code Student) wrote a blog post about adding new WebExtension APIs to Firefox for Android

Mobile Marketing Automation using Leanplum will be enabled on Firefox for Android 56 beta. This project is to help users discover more features about Firefox for Android to see how that impacts retention. Documents for data collection and hypothesis / campaign



Photon

We’re very close (and on track!) to our feature-complete target date of August 7th. There are still a few key things incoming, but we are starting to shift towards bug-fixing and polish instead of adding whole new features.

Performance

Structure

Animation

The Save to Pocket and the Bookmark animation landed. Reminder that you do not need to sign up for an account to use Pocket, just click through the tutorial and it will start letting you save pages to Pocket.

Further refinements on the toolbar button animations [1] [2]

New arrow-panel animations are up for review, looks like all test failures are now fixed.

The new Download notifications animation got r+ and should land after the merge

The new tab loading/progress indicator is going through review passes

Visuals

Onboarding

Going through P3 bugs for the 56 release and working on them. Accessibility bugs wasn’t an original requirement but we have decided to make them high priority P3s. Will uplift to beta as they being completed.

Copy for the 57 release has been confirmed – we’re just waiting for illustrations. WIP patches ready to be have the illustrations put into them.

Preferences

Performance section on Preferences was found to have confusing behavior because of how e10s rollout changes user default. Bug 1382649 landed and was uplifted to beta last week to deal with it.

Preferences Re-org and Search received signed-off w/ YELLOWs. Work to address the remaining issues started last week. Most of them are addressed before Aug 2. The new organization with search has been enabled in 56 to ride the trains to release!

Photon Preferences patches are being worked on right now. Should have everything landed or in review by Aug 7.

Privacy/Security

Holding off a couple of days to land site permission management in preferences in a new dialog in 57, with a few follow-up bugs already filed.

Working on a new onboarding experiment around better Tracking Protection UI.

jkt is working on patches to m-c that enable Containers to run as a WebExtension

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Test Pilot (text only, have a meeting conflict)

Firefox Screenshots continues to improve in Beta. We will launch in 56 with a small percentage of people and roll out the feature over a few weeks.

We’ve started blogging at https://medium.com/firefox-test-pilot . Tune in for experiment updates on the new experiments

Web Payments

[Bug 1381179 – Resolved] Added “Toolkit :: WebPayments UI” component on Bugzilla

[Bug 1381186] Handles showPayment & abortPayment from the merchant

[Bug 1382388] Handles abort event from the user (other way around)

[Bug 1383300] Started getting the “total” and the “origin” from the API on showPayment and display in the dialog

Next: integrate autofillStorage to pre-populate “Shipping address” selector



