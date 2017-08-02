Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 21

No responses yet

Highlights

  • The App Updater is now using LZMA compression and SHA384 for signing. The release of builds taking advantage of this should be unthrottled today. So far, complete update files are reduced from 19-21%.
  • Three new Test Pilot experiments launched today!
    • Voice Fill allows you to do web searches with your voice and your microphone!
    • Notes gives you a notepad in your sidebar!
    • Send allows you to share file upload links that automatically self-destruct after the first download!
  • The file size is shown again for completed downloads in the downloads panel
  • Titlebar vibrancy (translucency effect) on Mac OS has just landed (ignore the square tabs – that hasn’t landed yet)

    • A screenshot of Firefox running on macOS. The titlebar is translucent.

      Ooooh, how vibrant

  • You can now put items that are in the page action menu in the URL bar permanently!
  • daleharvey updated us to delicious new dark theme colors.

    • A screenshot of Firefox running on macOS with the dark theme enabled.

      Looking slick!

  • New animations for bookmarking and Pocket’ing!

    • Firefox on a Windows desktop showing off the latest icon animations.

      Tremendous!

 

 

 

Friends of the Firefox team

(Give a shoutout/thanks to people for helping fix and test bugs. Introductions)

Project Updates

Add-ons

Activity Stream

  • Activity Stream will be pref’ed off by default in 56 Beta, and will be successively rolled out from 1%, 5% to 10% of the Beta population using Shield pref flips
  • Default Top Sites landing for Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries with global fallback
  • Pocket will be enabled by geo/locale for Canada and US initially, Germany will be added during 57 Nightly and tested in 56 Beta
  • Snippets, Profile Migration, Onboarding Tour recently landed in 56

Electrolysis (e10s)

  • Content process preallocator has been disabled while the team coordinates with the Activity Stream team on the preloaded about:newtab browser.

Firefox Core Engineering

  • App Updater
    • Reminder: Updates to 64-bit begin in FF56, so you can look for that on Nightly now.
    • We have pulled the Update Agent (which continues the download of the update file in the background) from 57. Earliest it would be now is 58.
  • Installer
  • Crashes/Stability
  • Hang Reporting
    • Doug Thayer (dthayer) is working with mystor and smaug on how to make the BHR dashboard more useful. This is part of the “BHR Taskforce” with DOM.

Form Autofill

Mobile

  • The still-in-development Activity Stream for Android will soon be enabled for all users on Nightly in order to gather feedback
  • Tushar (Google Summer of Code Student) wrote a blog post about adding new WebExtension APIs to Firefox for Android
  • Mobile Marketing Automation using Leanplum will be enabled on Firefox for Android 56 beta.

Photon

We’re very close (and on track!) to our feature-complete target date of August 7th. There are still a few key things incoming, but we are starting to shift towards bug-fixing and polish instead of adding whole new features.

Performance

Structure

Animation

Visuals

Onboarding

  • Going through P3 bugs for the 56 release and working on them.
    • Accessibility bugs wasn’t an original requirement but we have decided to make them high priority P3s. Will uplift to beta as they being completed.
  • Copy for the 57 release has been confirmed – we’re just waiting for illustrations. WIP patches ready to be have the illustrations put into them.

Preferences

  • Performance section on Preferences was found to have confusing behavior because of how e10s rollout changes user default. Bug 1382649 landed and was uplifted to beta last week to deal with it.
  • Preferences Re-org and Search received signed-off w/ YELLOWs. Work to address the remaining issues started last week. Most of them are addressed before Aug 2.
  • Photon Preferences patches are being worked on right now. Should have everything landed or in review by Aug 7.

Privacy/Security

Search and Navigation

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Test Pilot  (text only, have a meeting conflict)

  • Firefox Screenshots continues to improve in Beta.  We will launch in 56 with a small percentage of people and roll out the feature over a few weeks.
  • We’ve started blogging at https://medium.com/firefox-test-pilot .  Tune in for experiment updates on the new experiments

Web Payments

  • [Bug 1381179 – Resolved] Added “Toolkit :: WebPayments UI” component on Bugzilla
  • [Bug 1381186] Handles showPayment & abortPayment from the merchant
  • [Bug 1382388] Handles abort event from the user (other way around)
  • [Bug 1383300] Started getting the “total” and the “origin” from the API on showPayment and display in the dialog
  • Next: integrate autofillStorage to pre-populate “Shipping address” selector

    • A user making a purchase on a website using the Web Payments API

      We want to make purchasing online safe and easy

Here are the raw meeting notes that were used to derive this list.

Want to help us build Firefox? Get started here!

Here’s a tool to find some mentored, good first bugs to hack on.