These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 9

Highlights

Project Updates

Add-ons

  • andym wrote a blog post about WebExtensions in Firefox 53

Activity Stream

  • Activity Stream targeting to land as a feature in Firefox 56 (about:newtab, about:home)
  • Activity Stream add-on 1.3.0 released today
  • One team is working on the Minimum Viable Product (MVP)
  • Another team is working on graduating the code into the codebase as per our engineering standards
    • Export scripts/processes for m-c
    • Integration testing
    • L10n, I18n, RTL
    • Accessibility
    • Talos / Performance
    • And the other various cross-team wheels that must be turned to ship a large user-facing feature in Firefox

Electrolysis (e10s)

Firefox Core Engineering

  • Crash stacks are collected in crash pings, now in 53.
  • Solved issue (thank you, releng!) for stuck 44.1b users, so stuck users should start successfully updating. (bugs 1334220 and 1277925)
  • XPCOM symbols are no longer exported for 53+ (see dev.platform thread)
    • This prevents evil DLL injection from third-party applications which should improve stability and reliability

Form Autofill

Team meetings next week in Taipei. Chinese New Year holiday going on now 🎆🐓.

Resolved bugs:

Go Faster

Platform UI and other Platform Audibles

Privacy / Security

Quality of Experience

Search

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Work continues on Bug 676563 – Bookmarks sync does not sync bookmark timestamps

