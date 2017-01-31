These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 9

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

(Give a shoutout/thanks to people for helping fix and test bugs. Introductions)

Project Updates

Add-ons

andym wrote a blog post about WebExtensions in Firefox 53

Activity Stream

Activity Stream targeting to land as a feature in Firefox 56 (about:newtab, about:home)

Activity Stream add-on 1.3.0 released today

One team is working on the Minimum Viable Product (MVP) Preparing for second Shield experiment to improve ‘top site’ engagement Identified and planned MVP features for release Launching Experimenter to control A/B experiments and manage their dashboards and results

Another team is working on graduating the code into the codebase as per our engineering standards Export scripts/processes for m-c Integration testing L10n, I18n, RTL Accessibility Talos / Performance And the other various cross-team wheels that must be turned to ship a large user-facing feature in Firefox



Electrolysis (e10s)

Crash stacks are collected in crash pings, now in 53.

Solved issue (thank you, releng!) for stuck 44.1b users, so stuck users should start successfully updating. (bugs 1334220 and 1277925)

XPCOM symbols are no longer exported for 53+ (see dev.platform thread) This prevents evil DLL injection from third-party applications which should improve stability and reliability



Team meetings next week in Taipei. Chinese New Year holiday going on now 🎆🐓.

Resolved bugs:

Go Faster

New system add-ons will be used to roll out SHA1 deprecation and enabling of TLS 1.3

Platform UI and other Platform Audibles

Privacy / Security

Quality of Experience

Ability to search <select> dropdowns with 40+ <option> elements has landed (preffed off behind dom.forms.selectSearch). This was work by tmaklebust and beachjar, both MSU students from last semester, and new contributors!

There is ongoing work for the new funnelcake on 52 (as funnelcake for 51 is going out the door!) – metabug: (1332318)

Search

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Work continues on Bug 676563 – Bookmarks sync does not sync bookmark timestamps

Here are the raw meeting notes that were used to derive this list.

Want to help us build Firefox? Get started here!

Here’s a tool to find some mentored, good first bugs to hack on.