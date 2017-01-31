These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 9

Highlights
- Firefox 51 was released!
- Includes the new Zoom Indicator in the URL bar when zoom level is non-default
- Improved e10s tab-switching!
- Whitelist of ~700 addons for e10s
- Tested with Beta audience to make sure they don’t break/regress Firefox, but the functions of the add-ons themselves were not tested.
- Putting the text representation of the new Mozilla logo (“moz://a”) into the URL bar now sends the user somewhere – landed in 53, approved to uplift to 52.
- e10s-multi has landed! 2 content processes are currently the default. This is holding on Nightly until we get performance and stability up to snuff.
- Michael Verdi has written a blog post about the upcoming Firefox onboarding test
For the folks who can’t see the embedded video, here’s a link!
- The new Theming API is being worked on and more patches are landing. You can set extensions.webextensions.themes.enabled=true in about:config to enable the new API.
Friends of the Firefox team
- Resolved bugs (excluding employees): https://mzl.la/2kOUL55
- More than one bug fixed:
- Pavan Karthik [:matrixisreal]
- Sebastian Hengst [:aryx][:archaeopteryx]
- Stefan [:stefanh]
- Tomer Cohen :tomer
- New contributors (🌟 = First Patch!)
- Alan fixed a strictness warning in our Preferences code
- George Pîrlea fixed some buggy handling of context menu selections for the Downloads Panel
- 🌟 George Veneel Dogga [::TheLayman] converted some of our migrator tests to use mozIStorageAsyncConnection
- 🌟 Zachary Herrick fixed some inconsistent casing in our strings in Preferences
- 🌟Kevin Gay removed some unneeded code from CrashManager.jsm
- 🌟 Ilya Gordeev added Blob support to SQLite.jsm
- 🌟 Premang made it easier to select tabs that are mostly scrolled past the end of the strip
- Vedant Sareen removed the E10S_WINDOW Telemetry probe
- 🌟 Ian Ferguson fixed the spacing before the “Learn More” links in Preferences
- More than one bug fixed:
Project Updates
Add-ons
- andym wrote a blog post about WebExtensions in Firefox 53
Activity Stream
- Activity Stream targeting to land as a feature in Firefox 56 (about:newtab, about:home)
- Activity Stream add-on 1.3.0 released today
- One team is working on the Minimum Viable Product (MVP)
- Preparing for second Shield experiment to improve ‘top site’ engagement
- Identified and planned MVP features for release
- Launching Experimenter to control A/B experiments and manage their dashboards and results
- Another team is working on graduating the code into the codebase as per our engineering standards
- Export scripts/processes for m-c
- Integration testing
- L10n, I18n, RTL
- Accessibility
- Talos / Performance
- And the other various cross-team wheels that must be turned to ship a large user-facing feature in Firefox
Electrolysis (e10s)
- mrbkap is working on making content process selection something that WebExtensions could possibly tweak in the future
- gabor is working on a content process pre-allocator to queue up a content process for faster perceived start-up time
- blassey added the OS pid to the tab tooltips (for E10S_TESTING_ONLY, so this will never ship to the release channel)
- beachjar and jaws landed a patch that should enable some styling of <option> elements in <select> dropdowns with e10s. Currently, this is text colour and background colour.
Firefox Core Engineering
- Crash stacks are collected in crash pings, now in 53.
- Solved issue (thank you, releng!) for stuck 44.1b users, so stuck users should start successfully updating. (bugs 1334220 and 1277925)
- XPCOM symbols are no longer exported for 53+ (see dev.platform thread)
- This prevents evil DLL injection from third-party applications which should improve stability and reliability
Form Autofill
Team meetings next week in Taipei. Chinese New Year holiday going on now 🎆🐓.
Resolved bugs:
- [Form Autofill] Prevent duplicate add-on registration
- Fill the autocomplete result with real profile by using profile storage API
Go Faster
- New system add-ons will be used to roll out SHA1 deprecation and enabling of TLS 1.3
Platform UI and other Platform Audibles
Privacy / Security
- The updated permission prompts that shipped in Firefox 53 are receiving some final polishing and bugfixes.
- We are improving accessibility of the control center panel (meta bug) and the permission prompts
- The team is also focusing efforts on finishing the insecure password UI, which are now in beta 52.
Quality of Experience
- Ability to search <select> dropdowns with 40+ <option> elements has landed (preffed off behind dom.forms.selectSearch). This was work by tmaklebust and beachjar, both MSU students from last semester, and new contributors!
- There is ongoing work for the new funnelcake on 52 (as funnelcake for 51 is going out the door!) – metabug: (1332318)
Search
- Standard8 fixed a long-standing frecency bug involving redirects
- We are starting a new effort to add more telemetry probes to searchbar and urlbar
Sync / Firefox Accounts
Work continues on Bug 676563 – Bookmarks sync does not sync bookmark timestamps
