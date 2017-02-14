These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 10

mconley

Highlights

  • The Sidebar WebExtension API (compatible with Opera’s API) has been implemented 💰
  • Preferences reorg and search project is fully underway. jaws and mconley lead a “hack-weekend” this past weekend with some MSU students working on the reorg and search projects
  • A lot of people were stuck on Firefox Beta 44, we found out about it and fixed it. Read more about it on :chuttens blog
  • According to our Telemetry, ~62% of our release population has multi-process Firefox enabled by default now 😎
  • Page Shot is going to land in Firefox 54.  We are planning on making it a WebExtension so that users can remove it fully if they choose to.

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Activity Stream

Content Handling Enhancement

Electrolysis (e10s)

  • e10s-multi is tentatively targeted to ride the trains in Firefox 55
    • Hoping to use a scheme where we measure the user’s available memory in order to determine maximum content process count
    • Here’s the bug to track requirements to enable e10s-multi on Dev Edition by default

Firefox Core Engineering

Form Autofill

Go Faster

  • 1-day uptake of system add-ons is ~85% in beta (thanks to restartless), and ~72% in release (Wiki)

Platform UI and other Platform Audibles

Privacy/Security

Search

  • Fixed a glaring problem with one-off buttons in scaled (zoomed) display configurations that made the search settings button appear in a separate line.
  • We now correctly report when a search engine could not be installed due to an invalid format.
  • Some Places work mostly in preparation of support for hi-res favicons.

Sync / Firefox Accounts

Storage Management

Test Pilot

Here are the raw meeting notes that were used to derive this list.

