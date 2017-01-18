These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 8

mconley

The first Firefox Desktop Engineering meeting for 2017 took place this morning! Here are the interesting bits:

Highlights

  • past wrote a blog post about some upcoming privacy and security features
  • ashughes has posted some very interesting GPU Process Experiment Results
    • TL;DR: A GPU process is a very good idea!
  • The Cliqz Test Pilot experiment has launched in Germany!
    • It’s available in other regions as well, but the suggestions it offers will be very Germany-centric

Contributor(s) of the Week

Project Updates

Add-ons

Content Handling Enhancement

Electrolysis (e10s)

Firefox Core Engineering

Form Autofill

Platform UI and other Platform Audibles

Privacy/Security

  • Florian reports that the new Captive Portal UI will ship in Firefox 52. Last bits of polish have just landed and are being uplifted.

Quality of Experience

Here are the raw meeting notes that were used to derive this list.

