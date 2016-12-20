These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 7

mconley

The last Firefox Desktop Engineering meeting for 2016 recently occurred! Here are the relevant tidbits.

Highlights

Contributor(s) of the Week

Project Updates

Add-ons

  • andym reports that the Washington Post Trump article has been updated with the Firefox version of the add-on. This is yet another example of the WebExtensions API making it easy to ship multi-browser add-ons!

Activity Stream

Content Handling Enhancement

Electrolysis (e10s)

Firefox Core Engineering

Platform UI and other Platform Audibles

  • jjong landed Bug 1286182 – Implement the layout for <input type=date>
    • This is currently disabled behind dom.forms.datetime and dom.forms.datetime.timepicker
  • MSU students have finished up their semester – see this update on jaws’ blog, along with their excellent final video presentation
    • Bug 1300784 – Combine e10s and non-e10s <select> dropdown mechanisms
      • A blocking bug autolanded yesterday, this will hopefully land today (preffed off)
    • Bug 1309935 – Add ability to find within select dropdown when over 40 elements
      • Currently undergoing review iterations

Privacy / Security

Quality of Experience

  • Kicking off a project to update preferences UI and remove inconsistencies
    • UX team in Taipei completed user research and user testing of different organizations to get a more productive, consistent UI
    • Here’s the spec
    • There are great bugs in here for mentoring, and hacking on Firefox for the first time! Like this one! Or this one! Or this one! Or this one!
  • New theme API
    • Work will begin in Q1 to start implementing the Theme API in mozilla-central
    • Community outreach soon to communicate the planned API
    • Will schedule a couple short meetings with some Firefox front-end engineers to discuss implementation and ask for feedback on internal API
  • Onboarding 51 funnelcake
    • Work is ongoing to provide a new onboarding experience for new Firefox users as part of a funnelcake running against Firefox 51 release

Search

  • Drew posted a first draft of a patch that will allow add-ons to replace the entire AwesomeBar dropdown without having to go through XBL or XUL. This is groundwork to potentially expose this as a WebExtension API.
  • The SHIELD study for a unified URL and search bar is still ongoing. The results are expected some time in January.

