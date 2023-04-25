Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Firefox is shown with a non-default theme that has an image as a background. The image has lots of shifting colours a flowery motifs. The findbar is open at the bottom of the Firefox window, and the text input is focused.
Categories: News

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, Prettier – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 136

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

  • [:mcheang] I’d like to introduce Marc Seibert [:mseibert] our student worker from Berlin! 🥳

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
  • CanadaHonk [:canadahonk]
  • Ebilite Uchenna
  • Itiel
  • Noah Osuolale
  • portiawuu
  • Victoria Ajala
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Developer Tools

DevTools
  • External contributors
    • Ivan simplified InactivePropertyHelper#hasVerticalWritingMode (bug)
    • jynk.zilla improved our shared Tab component so selecting a Tab in the overflow panel would make it visible in the Tab bar (bug)
    • omid rad fixed the “copy as cURL” context menu action so the resulting command includes –compressed when the response is compressed (bug)
    • Masashi Hirano added support for BigInt for console API format specifier so we conform to the specification (bug)
      • console.log(“Value: %d”, 42n) -> Value: 42
      • console.log(“Value:”, 42n) -> Value: 42n
  • Contributions from other teams:
    • arai added RegExp static, Function, Intl.Locale and Error.prototype.stack to the eager evaluation allow list (bug)
    • emilio simplified the inspector walker implementation (bug), which brought a nice 10 to 15% improvement in inspector performance tests
  • Alex added a keyboard shortcut to toggle JS tracing (Ctrl+Shift+5) (bug)
  • Alex also made it possible to programmatically toggle the tracer in privileged code (bug)

const {

  startTracing,

  stopTracing,

} = ChromeUtils.import("resource://devtools/server/tracer/tracer.jsm");

 

startTracing({ prefix: "testPrefix" });

...

stopTracing();

  • Alex cleaned up the debugger frontend redux store (bug, bug), which led to a ~ 15% improvement in Browser Toolbox debugger test
  • Julian introduced and then fixed a bug in Netmonitor for HTTP/3 responses (bug), which he took as an opportunities to add a test for HTTP3, and he’s currently investigating how we could run most of the netmonitor tests with HTTP/3 responses
  • Nicolas fixed a bug where logging/expanding objects in the console would lead to warning messages (bug)
  • Nicolas made it possible to style ::backdrop pseudo-element in the inspector (bug)

    • The Firefox DevTools Inspector is shown with the DOM tree on the left, and the Style pane on the right. A element is being inspected, and a rule matching on the backdrop pseudo-element is displayed setting the background of the dialog to rebeccapurple.

      If your name is “Rebecca”, this one is for you.

WebDriver BiDi
  • Sasha added support for the input.releaseActions command (bug, spec) used to release all the keys and pointer buttons that are currently depressed (via input.performActions)
  • Browsertime performed more tests using the BiDi-based HAR generator, with significantly reduced overhead compared to the DevTools-based solution (bug)
  • Julian fixed an issue on load and domContentLoaded events by using document url instead of document baseUri (bug)
  • Henrik improved navigation timeout error message (bug)

ESMification status

  • Conversions have continued at a good place with some big jumps.
  • Converting modules used in workers is waiting on ES module workers to ship.
  • ESMified status:
    • browser: 60.78%
    • toolkit: 78%
    • Total: 74.6% (up from 66.4%)
  • #esmification on Matrix
  • Migration Document (with a walkthrough!)

Lint, Docs and Workflow

  • The work to separate Prettier from ESLint has now landed.
    • It should generally function in a similar way to before, but your editor won’t complain about formatting issues.
    • If you use VS Code, consider running ./mach ide vscode again which will set the relevant preferences.
  • We are planning on upgrading Prettier, and enabling on xhtml/html/json formats in the Firefox 115 cycle.

Migration Improvements (CalState LA Project)

Picture-in-Picture

Search and Navigation

Congrats to our student, Marc for landing his first few bugs on search and address bar! Great job! 🎉

Search
SERP Telemetry
Address Bar

Storybook / Reusable components

