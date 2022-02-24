Firefox Nightly News

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 110

Highlights

  • Several new updates for DevTools
    • CSS Property Value: Colin Cazabet added the ability to increase/decrease a CSS property value (e.g. dimensions) by dragging the mouse over the CSS property value  (bug)
      • Like with ArrowUp/Down, you can use Alt / Shift to change the speed of the increase
Screenshot displaying style rules panel with draggable cursor

You can now adjust CSS property values by dragging your mouse cursor!

  • Compatibility panel: The MDN browser data is moving to RemoteSettings to allow us to update it outside of the release cycle (bug) We are also planning to use RemoteSettings for list of devices in the RDM mode to support migration to GCP.
Devtools Compatibility panel screenshot

Browser compatibility data will be able to be updated outside of the release cycle!

Friends of the Firefox team

Introductions/Shout-Outs

  • mcheang is introducing James Teow (Search team)!
    • Background as a designer, transitioned to software developer, excited to be here on the Search team!

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Arpit Jain [:osBins]
  • Claudia Batista [:claubatista]
  • Jonas Jenwald [:Snuffleupagus]
  • Masatoshi Kimura [:emk]
  • Shane Hughes [:aminomancer]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • mkaply added support for the “sitepermission” addon type to the enterprise policy settings – Bug 1741909
WebExtensions Framework
    • Fixed crash on content scripts calling “Cache::Put” with a fetch Response that belong to an expanded principal – Bug 1753810
    • As part of the ongoing ManifestVersion 3 work:
      • Bug 1753308 – changes to AddonTestUtils and ExtensionTestUtils test helpers to make it easier to write tests for the non-persistent background scripts (event pages or background service workers)
  • NOTE: as part of this change the legacy pref “extensions.webextensions.background-delayed-startup” has been removed
    • Bug 1748548 – Added persistency to privacy and browserSettings API events (so that an extension non persistent background page or background service worker will can be respawned when these events are being fired)

Developer Tools

  • DevTools Context Menu: Emilio fixed an issue with context menu popup in DevTools when the toolbox was zoomed (bug)
  • Debugger: Working on fixing zombie breakpoints, to collect as many STRs as possible (bug). We are also expanding our test coverage to cover more user scenarios and avoid regressions.
    • ochameau already fixed a very visible issue that was impacting the debugger in the Browser Toolbox (bug)

Password Manager

Picture-in-Picture

Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

Screenshot displaying separate timelines

Multi-track timeline!

    • After:
Screenshot showing unified profiler track

Single track timeline!

  • “DllLoad” markers are visible on all threads and everywhere now when Firefox is loading some DLLs on Windows (not only on early startup) (Bug 1524625). Example profile

    Screenshot displaying DllLoad marker on a thread

    Example DllLoad marker

    New “Awake” markers for thread wakeups. It also includes how much CPU is spent while thread is awake (Bug 1745281, Bug 1524625). Example profile

    Screenshot displaying Awake marker for thread timeline

    Example Awake marker

    “Rust API for the Firefox Profiler” blog post is out. Take a look at it if you would like to learn more about the API and some of the implementation details.

  • French locale is 100% translated now and it’s enabled on Firefox Profiler (github 3885).

Search and Navigation

  • Drew and Daisuke have started on a new “Best Match” feature for Firefox Suggest in various bugs (Bug 1755057)
  • Mandys work on Search Engine Removal has landed and last of its bugs being finished up (Bug 1755740)
  • Dao has started work on improving the visibility and consistency of focus rings across all platforms (Bug 1756002)

