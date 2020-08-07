These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 77

Highlights
- Firefox for Android updates:
- Edit logins is now available on Nightly, let us know if you find bugs 👀!
- Swipe to switch tab gestures are now on Nightly as well!
- We’re working on moving the print / print preview to be a tab modal dialog
- dthayer has moved Nightly to Stage 3 of FastShutdown
- emalysz has made more panels lazy
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
- Farooq AR
- Itiel
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Alex J Garcia fixed a panel resize bug in the DevTools debugger
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- Shane worked on some AOM changes needed to allow Firefox to “stage install” langpacks for app updates (Bug 1639705, Bug 1648214, Bug 1648818)
WebExtensions Framework
- Fixed an issue that was preventing Firefox from fully unregister extensions that did fail early during their startup (Bug 1651844)
WebExtension APIs
- dw-dev contributed a fix to the downloads API to ensure that the ‘Save As’ dialog will use a file filter derived from the filename set by the extension in the download API call (Bug 1651175). Thanks to dw-dev for contributing this nice enhancement!
- Fixed a regression on the downloads API when used in private browsing mode on an extension-created blob url (originally introduced in Firefox 79 by Bug 1579911), the fix has been uplifted to Firefox 79 (Bug 1649463)
Fission
- Background page thumbnailer is now fission compatible
- Only four bugs left in milestone 6a, three have patches.
Lint
- Upgraded ESLint to 7.5.0 (from 6.8.0). As a result in-tree ESLint now has support for globalThis. We also have several new rules enabled by default:
- no-dupe-else-if
- no-import-assign (relevant to ES Modules)
- no-setter-return
Password Manager
- Dismissed login capture doorhanger does not show when password field is edited and in its own Shadow Root
- Password Manager code does not run when DOMInputPasswordAdded occurs between DOMContentLoaded and load events
- Replace all user-facing instances that refer to “master” password
- Automatically restore from logins-backup.json when logins.json is missing or corrupt
- Hold CSV Import to Nightly for Fx80
- [Doorhanger V2] Show all base domain logins in doorhanger and a bunch of related doorhanger follow-ups
Performance
- bigiri is fixing the last few dozen failing tests with porting ASRouter to JSWindowActors
- The DLL prefetch experiment is still underway. The team hopes to have a sense of the impact on user startup times after we’ve collected more data.
- Gijs has landed probes for the slow script notification warnings
- Another shoutout to the IOUtils module by keefer!
- Still somewhat in early stages, but usable enough to do OMT reading, writing and stating of files!
- Organizing document
Performance Tools
- Changed the profiler UI to use sample counts, and added explicit support for traced profiles.
- Renamed IPC message tooltip labels to be more descriptive.
IPC Speed -> IPC Send Duration
IPC Latency -> IPC Recv Latency
- Started to use the appropriate time unit in the marker chart.
Picture-in-Picture
- Recently landed patches to experiment with new toggle variations and placement
- Glitch prototype
- Toggle experiment preferences:
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.mode
- Default = -1
- Mode 1 = 1
- Mode 2 = 2
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.position
- “right” = right side (default)
- “left” = left side
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.has-used (only affects Mode 2)
- true – the user has used Picture-in-Picture before in 80+
- false (default) – the user has not used Picture-in-Picture before in 80+
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.mode
Search and Navigation
Search
- Reliability and clean-up fixes to modern configuration and region detection
- Region.jsm is now documented
Address Bar
- Tail search suggestions have been enabled for release in Firefox 80 – Bug 1653085
- Resolved a bug causing some characters to be dropped when typing fast – Bug 1653436
- Resolved a bug where autofill may not happen for some bookmarked origins – Bug 1654316
- The work on design update2 started, but it’s not yet ready for Nightly testing. You can check the proposed non-definitive designs: one-off-shortcuts, tab-to-search
User Journey
- Showing locale/geo-matching default sites on about:welcome matching about:newtab
- Preparing multistage welcome experiment analysis of v1/78 and starting v2/79
- Improving some multistage about:welcome accessibility (hover-only text) and localization (multiline “zap” style) issues
- Supporting “One Scene Send-to-Device” snippet template for mobile, e.g., Fenix
WebRTC UI
- Holding the new WebRTC global sharing indicator to Nightly for now while we sort out default placement.
- We’re going to ship it on in an experiment in Firefox 80 on release to get a sense of how it’s being used in the wild
