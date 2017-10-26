Categories: Uncategorized

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 26

Highlights

Friends of the Firefox team

Project Updates

Form Autofill

  • MVP
    • The gradual rollout of address autofill has started on Fx56 (1%)
    • Tuning site compatibility issues.
    • Improved heuristics algorithm about “cc-exp*” and “tel-national”
    • Polished UI
    • Credit card number deduplication in progress
  • V2
    • Enable localization on mozilla-central – Almost done (one bug left)
    • Clear button in the autocomplete dropdown – Patch ready
    • Section (multiple forms in one page)  support – Discussed architecture
    • Additional country support – Discussed architecture

  • We fixed a nasty bug that caused all containers to be removed when upgrading a container extension in Beta.

Search and Navigation

  • Address Bar & Search
    • The results mixture (showing Search Suggestions first) has been reverted for now. We’ll proceed differently, experimenting at first with new profiles who get a unified Address Bar experience by default
    • The follow-on search add-on was updated to 0.9.6 for FF 56 users

Test Pilot

  • More experiments coming in Q1: tab split, voice assistant, theming
  • Firefox Screenshots
    • The story so far:
      • Page Shot got lots of usage + interest in Test Pilot
      • Work to graduate into Firefox started in 54 timeframe
      • Screenshots was the first WebExtension system addon
      • Shipped to release in 56 (rolled out Sept 28)
    • Since release:
      • 11 million shots, 5 million unique users
      • Downloads slightly outpacing uploads:
      • SHIELD worked well for rollout:
  • What’s next?
    • Q4: Build more features to ship in 58; run A/B tests on the site; perf optimization; user surveys; figure out how best to interact with the rest of Firefox
  • Open questions:
    • What’s a good user retention percentage?
    • Do Screenshots users have higher MAU/DAU?
    • How best to manage Github vs Bugzilla for bugs, reviews, code?
      • Every system addon does this differently right now
      • Interested in this? Let us know on #screenshots