Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
A checkbox for toggling JavaScript Tracer under a menu header "Available Toolbox Buttons", as well as a Toolbox icon at the top right corner of DevTools to access JavaScript Tracer
Categories: News

Concise and compact – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 165

No responses yet

Highlights

  • Thanks to Alexandre Poirot for the latest DevTools Toolbox JS tracer improvements. The tracer will likely evolve in the next few weeks, so stay tuned for more updates. You can check out this meta bug as well to see what’s planned.
    • The tracer toggle icon was moved from the Debugger to the Toolbox for easier access (#1873060)

A checkbox for toggling JavaScript Tracer under a menu header "Available Toolbox Buttons", as well as a Toolbox icon at the top right corner of DevTools to access JavaScript Tracer

JavaScript Tracer data for a DOM mousedown event logged within a DevTools Debugger side panel. There is also a context menu item called "Trace in the debugger sidebar" to enable or disable this panel.

  • The Search and Navigation team recently landed some Address Bar bug fixes
    • Marco improved handling of copying and editing the scheme parts of URLs
    • Yazan fixed an issue where omnibox keywords (add-on customized behaviour in the Address Bar) could be triggered when in search mode

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Sebastian Zartner [:sebo]

New contributors (🌟 =  first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons

  • Host permissions subsumed by optional host permissions and granted by the user on permissions.request() calls are now going to still be listed for the entire browsing session after the users have revoked them from the Desktop and Android add-ons manager UI – Bug 1899674

WebExtensions Framework
  • MV3 host permissions:
    • The notification dot (shown on the extensions button and/or on the extension browser action toolbar button) is not going to be shown anymore when the current tab url is matching only MV3 optional host permissions – Bug 1905931
    • Fixed potential race between notification dot internals and extensions startup – Bug 1905392
  • Fixed a browser desktop UI accessibility issue hit by users when an extension sidebar panel is opened (regressed in Firefox 127, fixed in Firefox >= 128) – Bug 1905771
  • Fixed race condition that could potentially lead to issues with event page respawning behaviours – Bug 1905153
WebExtension APIs
  • Align browser.runtime.getURL() result when called with a non-extension absolute urls as agreed with other vendors in the WebExtensions W3C Community Group – Bug 1795082
  • Improved error messages logged on invalid application paths found in native messaging manifests – Bug 1908201

DevTools

DevTools Toolbox
WebDriver BiDi
  • External:
    • Andrew Nicols fixed a bug where the SendElementKeys command in WebDriver classic (http) would unnecessarily scroll elements into view, even if they were already visible in the viewport. (#1906095)
    • Balarama Raju reviewed and updated all the error messages for WebDriver classic and BiDi to make sure they all used pretty printing when necessary, and that they all looked consistent. Those messages are displayed to clients when they use commands with invalid or unexpected arguments, so it’s important to make sure the error messages are clear and understandable. (#1788437)
  • Updates:
    • Sasha removed a restriction for our initial implementation for the network.setCacheBehavior command, to allow clients to set the cache behavior both globally and for specific contexts. Previously, we only allowed clients to use one or the other. Now you can for instance disable the network cache for all contexts as a default setting, but still enable the cache in some of them. (#1905307)
    • Sasha fixed a bug with the user prompt events on Android. When several user prompts were displayed simultaneously, we were always picking the first one to emit new events. (#1902264)
    • Julian updated the vendored puppeteer version to 22.13.0, which is the first puppeteer release for which Firefox with WebDriver BiDi is passing 100% of the prioritized puppeteer unit tests.(#1907533)
    • Henrik fixed a bug with the unsupportedPromptBehavior capability, which could only be used on WebDriver classic sessions (or classic + BiDi). It can now be used on BiDi-only sessions, such as the one used by puppeteer. (#1907935)

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Picture-in-Picture

  • Thanks to niklas for resolving uncaught exception: unknown (can’t convert to string) errors whenever we close the PiP window for sites using custom PiP wrappers (Bug 1816756)

Search and Navigation

  • Search
    • Cleanup of the previous search configuration after having switched to v2 is now under way.
    • Moritz has removed most of the old code, including various add-on related support files for tests that are no longer required.
    • Standard8 has simplified most of the search service related tests – we no longer need to start the add-on manager by default, and when we do, our test utils will do it for you.
  • Places

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *