Let’s Give You More Control(s) – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 132

- Dao has enabled the URL bar result menu in Nightly! This gives you more control over the results that appear.
- The improved video controls for Picture-in-Picture have been enabled in Nightly
- We have introduced the playhead scrubber, timestamp, seek forward and backward buttons, and the fullscreen button.
- Please file bugs here if you find any!
- Thanks to Christian Sonne, it’s now easier to copy output from console.table into a spreadsheet
- The DevTools team has tweaked the console output to be more legible when the console is narrow
- Thanks to Gregory Pappas, who has given the browser.search WebExtension API a few enhancements to help Firefox be more compatible with Chrome WebExtensions that use that API!
Friends of the Firefox team
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Volunteers that fixed more than one bug
- Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
- Itiel
New contributors (🌟 = first patch)
- Brian Pham fixed checkbox labels for the migration wizard
- 🌟 G Jeevika changed title-case strings to sentence-case on buttons
- portiawuu converted browser/actors/NetError* JSM modules to ESMs
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
WebExtensions Framework
- As follow-ups related to the extensions button and panel:
- Cleaning up code and css that is now unused on all channels (Bug 1801540, Bug 1799009) and fixed the extension icon size selected when the extensions action buttons are being pinned to the toolbar (Bug 1811128) and the positioning of the extension install doorhanger (Bug 1813275)
- as part of enhancements related to Origin Controls, starting from Firefox 111 the user will be able to allow manifest_version 3 extensions to get access to a website origin loaded in a tab for a single visit (Bug 1805523)
- Emilio fixed a small visual regressions related to the private browsing checkbox included in the post-install dialog (fixed in Firefox 111 and Firefox 110 by Bug 1812445, initially regressed in Firefox 108 by Bug 1790616)
WebExtension APIs
- As part of the work for exposing WebExtensions API WebIDL bindings to the WebExtensions Background Service Worker:
- Introduced WebIDL bindings for the “browser.dns”, “browser.proxy”, “browser.browserSettings” and “browser.browserSettings.colorManagement” API namespaces (Bug 1723838, Bug 1748313, Bug 1748293)
- Added a new section of the in-tree docs to provide a short description of the special setup related to the WebExtensions API WebIDL bindings, and in particular answers to common questions that DOM peers have asked as part of reviewing the WebIDL files generated from the WebExtensions API’s JSONSchema data (Bug 1813164)
Developer Tools
DevTools
- Kernp25 fixed an error that was happening on tab unloading (bug)
- Zacnomore improved the layout of the pseudoclass toggles in the inspector (bug)
- Thanks to Ian from the SpiderMonkey team who helped us fix a case where breaking on exception would pause at the wrong line in the debugger when faulty code was called inside a for..of loop (bug)
- Hubert added a title for debugger search results from dynamic sources (eval, new Function(), …) (bug)
- Hubert also added a performance test so we can track perceived performance of debugger search (bug)
- We added autocomplete in rule view for color level 4 formats (color, lab, lch, oklab, oklch) when layout.css.more_color_4.enabled is true (bug, bug)
- Alex fixed an issue with the Browser toolbox’s debugger being broken when a frame was selected in the iframe dropdown (bug)
- Alex migrated most of our server actors to proper ES classes (bug, bug)
- Julian fixed a bug that was preventing to inspect elements on some system pages (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
- Sasha updated our vendored version of puppeteer (bug) which allows us to run Puppeteer BIDI protocol unit tests in CI (bug)
- Henrik finalized (de-)serialization support for WebElement and ShadowRoot (bug, bug)
- GeckoDriver was running with Fission disabled in some scenarios (e.g. in Selenium). Henrik fixed the issue (bug) and we released a new version of GeckoDriver, 0.32.1 (bug)
ESMification status
- Small increases this week, but various patches are in progress.
- ESMified status:
- browser: 46.7%
- toolkit: 38.3%
- Total: 47.1% (up from 46.5%)
- #esmification on Matrix
- Migration Document (with a walkthrough!)
Lint, Docs and Workflow
- mconley has landed a linting rule to ensure ini files for tests are in alphabetical order.
- This is just a warning for now. I’ve filed this metabug to start conversions. Here’s a good first bug for anybody who wants to contribute!
- standard8 turned on eslint-plugin-eslint-plugin to lint our self-built rules.
- standard8 landed basic ESLint support for loadSubScript. As posted on dev-platform and firefox-dev, this means you’ll need to include less import-globals-from comments if the full url is in the argument to loadSubScript.
Migration Improvements (CalState LA Project)
- Completed:
- Brian Pham fixed a glitch where the click area of a resource type in the new migration wizard was too large
- Underway:
- Alvin and Bryan are making great progress with favicon import support for Chrome (and Chrome-based browsers) and Safari! We’re in the “writing automated tests” part of the project.
- Angel has started to dig into not showing resource type checkboxes in the migration dialogs when those resources are actually empty (for example, if the bookmarks database exists but has nothing inside of it).
- Ani has helped us figure out a way of probing Ubuntu for installed browsers even when we don’t have direct access to the browser profile folder (when Firefox is installed as a Snap package).
- Brian is adding an error message for the new migration wizard when no browsers to import from are found
- Evan has started to explore how to import Safari’s history from its SQLite database
- Nolan is working on a second variant of the selection page in the new migration dialog that we will compare with the default selection page in some user studies.
- Portia is adding the branding assets of the other browsers that we import from so that we can display their icons in the selection dropdown of the new migration wizard
- Steven is removing cookie migration support from other browsers. This is because it hasn’t historically worked very well, and runs the risk of bypassing our tracking cookie protection mechanisms.
- Zach has figured out how to retrieve the credit card data that Chrome-based browsers store locally, and is working on building out a MigratorResource to import them into Firefox’s credit card database when the user asks us to.
Picture-in-Picture
- Thanks to Cieara for fixing duration issues with Hulu
- Cieara also landed a change that corrects the PiP toggle outline on focus
- Niklas updated our YouTube wrapper to not show playback controls for live streams
- kpatenio worked on a fix for ensuring that PiP captions update when the originating window is occluded
- Follow-up bug for minimized windows on MacOS
Search and Navigation
- Daisuke fixed an issue to show page titles in the urlbar when the whole url is typed @ 1791657
- James setup default engines for Friulian and Sardinian @ 1807791
- Dale added telemetry and a minimum character match for QuickActions @ 1812152
- Mandy fixed the weather results wrapping incorrectly @ 1811556
- Mark fixed search engine names being updated correctly when switching languages @ 1781768
- Oliver fixed the placeholder being shown correctly in private browsing @ 1792816
Storybook / Reusable components
- Itiel fixed an RTL issue with moz-toggle (Bug 1813590)
- Tim landed patches to replace “learn more” links in about:addons with moz-support-link (Bug 1804695)
- Tim removed the redundant support link implementation from about:addons (Bug 1809458)
- Hanna enabled support for writing .mdx and .md based stories in our Storybook (Bug 1805573)
- We’ve set up a very quiet (so far) matrix room for reusable components
