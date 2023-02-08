Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Categories: News

Let’s Give You More Control(s) – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 132

Highlights

  • Dao has enabled the URL bar result menu in Nightly! This gives you more control over the results that appear.

  • Screenshot of the URL bar, showing an option to remove a suggested result.

    You can remove hamster dance from your history, but not from your heart.

  • The improved video controls for Picture-in-Picture have been enabled in Nightly
    • We have introduced the playhead scrubber, timestamp, seek forward and backward buttons, and the fullscreen button.
    • Screenshot of the PiP window showing the new controls, including playhead scrubber, timestamp, seek forward and backward buttons, and the fullscreen button.
    • Please file bugs here if you find any!
  • Thanks to Christian Sonne, it’s now easier to copy output from console.table into a spreadsheet
  • The DevTools team has tweaked the console output to be more legible when the console is narrow
  • Screenshot from the Devtools console, showing old wrapping behavior in v110 on top, and updated wrapping behavior in v111 on bottom.
  • Thanks to Gregory Pappas, who has given the browser.search WebExtension API a few enhancements to help Firefox be more compatible with Chrome WebExtensions that use that API!

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Gregory Pappas [:gregp]
  • Itiel

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework
  •  As follow-ups related to the extensions button and panel:
    • Cleaning up code and css that is now unused on all channels (Bug 1801540, Bug 1799009) and fixed the extension icon size selected when the extensions action buttons are being pinned to the toolbar (Bug 1811128) and the positioning of the extension install doorhanger (Bug 1813275)
  • as part of enhancements related to Origin Controls, starting from Firefox 111 the user will be able to allow manifest_version 3 extensions to get access to a website origin loaded in a tab for a single visit (Bug 1805523)
  • Emilio fixed a small visual regressions related to the private browsing checkbox included in the post-install dialog (fixed in Firefox 111 and Firefox 110 by Bug 1812445, initially regressed in Firefox 108  by Bug 1790616)
WebExtension APIs

Developer Tools

DevTools
  • Kernp25 fixed an error that was happening on tab unloading (bug)
  • Zacnomore improved the layout of the pseudoclass toggles in the inspector (bug)
    • Screenshot of Devtools style rules panel, showing old and new layouts of the psuedoclass filter panel.
  • Thanks to Ian from the SpiderMonkey team who helped us fix a case where breaking on exception would pause at the wrong line in the debugger when faulty code was called inside a for..of loop (bug)
  • Hubert added a title for debugger search results from dynamic sources (eval, new Function(), …) (bug)
    • Screenshot of Devtools debugger, showing old and new treatment of debugger search results from dynamic sources.
  • Hubert also added a performance test so we can track perceived performance of debugger search (bug)
  • We added autocomplete in rule view for color level 4 formats (color, lab, lch, oklab, oklch) when layout.css.more_color_4.enabled is true (bug, bug)
  • Alex fixed an issue with the Browser toolbox’s debugger being broken when a frame was selected in the iframe dropdown (bug)
  • Alex migrated most of our server actors to proper ES classes (bug, bug)
  • Julian fixed a bug that was preventing to inspect elements on some system pages (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
  • Sasha updated our vendored version of puppeteer (bug) which allows us to run Puppeteer BIDI protocol unit tests in CI (bug)
  • Henrik finalized (de-)serialization support for WebElement and ShadowRoot (bug, bug)
  • GeckoDriver was running with Fission disabled in some scenarios (e.g. in Selenium). Henrik fixed the issue (bug) and we released a new version of GeckoDriver, 0.32.1 (bug)

ESMification status

  • Small increases this week, but various patches are in progress.
  • ESMified status:
    • browser: 46.7%
    • toolkit: 38.3%
    • Total: 47.1% (up from 46.5%)
  • #esmification on Matrix
  • Migration Document (with a walkthrough!)

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Migration Improvements (CalState LA Project)

Picture-in-Picture

Search and Navigation

  • Daisuke fixed an issue to show page titles in the urlbar when the whole url is typed @ 1791657
  • James setup default engines for Friulian and Sardinian @ 1807791
  • Dale added telemetry and a minimum character match for QuickActions @ 1812152
  • Mandy fixed the weather results wrapping incorrectly @ 1811556
  • Mark fixed search engine names being updated correctly when switching languages @ 1781768
  • Oliver fixed the placeholder being shown correctly in private browsing @ 1792816

Storybook / Reusable components

  • Itiel fixed an RTL issue with moz-toggle (Bug 1813590)
  • Tim landed patches to replace “learn more” links in about:addons with moz-support-link (Bug 1804695)
  • Tim removed the redundant support link implementation from about:addons (Bug 1809458)
  • Hanna enabled support for writing .mdx and .md based stories in our Storybook (Bug 1805573)
  • We’ve set up a very quiet (so far) matrix room for reusable components

