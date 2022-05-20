Firefox Nightly News

Let's improve quality, build after build!
Categories: News

These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 115

No responses yet

Highlights

  • Firefox 100 goes out today! A milestone release, but also business as usual!
    • Congratulations to contributors who helped get Firefox 100 out the door!
  • Initial support for subtitles and captions in the Picture-in-Picture video player goes out today in Firefox 100. Woohoo!
  • Starting from Firefox >= 101, when a WebExtension calls the browser.downloads.download API method, the download panel will be automatically opened if and only if the extension was handling user input when that API method has been called – Bug 1761828 / Bug 1762033 / Bug 1759231
  • This fixes the “Firefox :: Downloads Panel” issue reported from more than a few users due to the downloads panel opening and quickly closing automatically when one of the extensions installed uses the downloads API to periodically backup the extension settings (see Bug 1759231 and its duplicates)
    • Thanks to aminomancer for the work on the “Firefox :: Downloads Panel” part of this fix!
  • Raphaël improved the DevTools Inspector class autocomplete so that the selected class in the autocomplete is applied as you browse the autocomplete list. Super handy on website using CSS utility rules systems like Bootstrap (bug)

    • An animated GIF showing how the autocomplete field for adding a new class to a node in the Developer Tools Inspector will automatically apply that class as the autocomplete list is browsed.

      Autocomplete? Autoclass!

  • We’ve implemented enough Webdriver BiDi commands to begin the process of shipping it! (bug, intent-to-ship) Congrats to Henrik, James, Julian and Sasha 🎉

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • F3n67u
  • kernp25
  • manisha.singh2019
  • Oriol Brufau [:Oriol]
  • Shane Hughes [:aminomancer]

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

Addon Manager & about:addons
  • Fixed a small visual regression related to the about:addons add-on card, due to the sitepermission row not hidden for non-sitepermission addon types  – Bug 1766167
WebExtensions Framework
  • As part of the ongoing ManifestVersion 3 work:
    • Manifest V3 “host_permissions” to be visible and user-controllable from “about:addons” add-on cards – Bug 1745820
    • Deprecated cross-origin requests from ManifestVersion 3 extension content scripts – Bug 1578405
    • Added support for the new “injectImmediately” option to browser.scripting.executeScriptBug 1762366
WebExtension APIs

Developer Tools

Toolbox
  • F3n67u simplified a few files which were violating eslint complexity rule (bug, bug, bug)
  • Sebo made progress on custom formatters support in DevTools by handling JsonML data in DevTools (bug)
  • Arai fixed console.table when it is called with unexpected arguments (bug)
  • Alex fixed setting breakpoints in HTML inline scripts in iframes (bug)
  • mach run takes a –jsdebugger argument that will automatically open the Browser Toolbox. The arg can be empty, or you can pass a path to a specific binary (e.g. ./mach run –jsdebugger /Applications/FirefoxDeveloperEdition.app/Contents/MacOS/firefox) that will be used for the Browser Toolbox, which can be handy if you’re trying to debug a broken local build. If you reload the main browser window, the Browser Toolbox will reload but keep using the binary you set in the first place. Thanks Alex! (bug)
  • Julian fixed a pretty nasty inspector bug impacting pages embedding Shopify chat UI (bug)
  • A few releases ago we added the ability to tweak any dimension in the inspector rule view by dragging the mouse over the value. Some people are not fan of this feature so Julian added an item in the Settings panel to disable it (bug)
WebDriver BiDi
  • Henrik made navigator.webdriver to be  true when Remote Agent is enabled (bug)
  • Julian implemented the browsingContext.create command, which enable opening tabs (bug)

Fluent

  • Thanks to Niklas who ported videocontrols.js to Fluent! This pulls out more DTDs (which is good), but should also help prevent Yellow Screen of Death frames from appearing on video elements.

Form Autofill

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Password Manager

Picture-in-Picture

Performance Tools (aka Firefox Profiler)

  • Improve Firefox Profiler user docs (#3998). Take a look at https://profiler.firefox.com/docs/ for our user guide. More improvements are on the way as well.
  • Add a “Copy page URL” option to the right click context menu for markers (#3981)
    • In the Marker Chart for a profile in the Firefox Profiler tool, a next context menu is available for markers associated with a page URL that allows for copying that URL to the clipboard.
  • Add “Hide matching tracks” option to the track menu (#3955) It appears after searching something in the filter input and allows you to hide multiple tracks quickly.

    • A new "Hide all matching tracks" item in the track filter panel in the Firefox Profiler allows for quickly hiding all tracks matching the query.

      This makes it easier to drill down to what really matters in a profile.

  • Draw all interval markers as rectangles in the marker chart (#3996)

    • An animated GIF of the Firefox Profiler Marker Chart showing that interval markers are now rendered as rectangles rather than ellipses. This makes their start and end times more visually precise.

      Now all markers that represent a duration are more accurate in the graph!

Search and Navigation

  • Mark has updated the expiring version for the browser.searchinit.engine_invalid_webextension telemetry, that measures disabled or potentially invalid WebExtension search engines – Bug 1763528
  • Drew has improved Firefox Suggest telemetry to measure dismissed or blocked Firefox Suggest entries – Bug 1764669 – and properly report reset impression counts – Bug 1765881

Storybook / Reusable components

No comments yet

Post a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.