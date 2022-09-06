Firefox Nightly News

These Weeks In Firefox: Issue 122

August 23rd, 2022

Highlights

  • Starting from Firefox 106, popups related to WebExtensions browserAction widgets that are moved inside the overflow panel will open in their own separate panel, instead of being opened inside the overflow panel with a fixed width (Bug 1783972)
  • Huge thanks to contributor ramya for their work to land a patch to add an option to print the current page only to the new printing UI. This was a much-requested feature that made 105’s release notes!
  • Closing out our Browser Toolbox project, the Multiprocess Browser Toolbox officially replaces the Browser Toolbox on all channels starting with Firefox 105 (bug).
    • Even though this work started almost three years ago, it was only enabled on Nightly and local builds for performance reasons (preference browsertoolbox.fission).
  • Nicolas added a toolbar to switch between multiprocess and parent-process modes (bug) in the Multiprocess Browser Toolbox.
    • The “multiprocess” mode works exactly in the same way as the default Multiprocess Browser Toolbox, whereas the “parent-process” mode emulates the “old” Browser Toolbox, and should be faster.
  • The default mode is set to “parent-process” (bug) (preference)
  • dharvey on the Search Team has landed some updates to Quick Actions in the AwesomeBar:
    • Quick Actions can be tested by making sure that the following prefs are set in about:config:
      • browser.urlbar.quickactions.enabled = true
      • browser.urlbar.shortcuts.quickactions = true
    • We now support Quick Action in different languages. Bug 1778184
    • We fixed a bug where it was harder to exit Screenshot mode after being invoked from a Quick Action. Bug 1781049
    • We now do whole phrase matches for Quick Actions. Bug 1781112
      • Example “How to take a screenshot” now matches the Screenshot Quick Action.
    • Created a shortcut Icon for Quick Actions. Bug 1781048, Bug 1783616
    • Added an option to disable Quick Actions. Bug 1783452

Friends of the Firefox team

Resolved bugs (excluding employees)

Script to find new contributors from bug list

Volunteers that fixed more than one bug

  • Ramya
  • Pmcghen
  • Luke.swiderski
  • Pierov
  • Msmolens
  • Harshraitth2
  • Colin.cazabet
  • Janvibajo1
  • jonas.jenwald

 

New contributors (🌟 = first patch)

Project Updates

Add-ons / Web Extensions

WebExtensions Framework
WebExtension APIs
  • Starting from Firefox 105 the new scripting API supports dynamically registered content scripts that are persisted across sessions (Bug 1751436)

Developer Tools

Toolbox
  • Thanks to Raphaël Ferrand for adding a new CSS warning, displayed when using width/height on ruby elements (bug)
  • Thanks to Luke Swiderski for addressing an annoying UX issue in the debugger. The breakpoints panel no longer expands automatically when navigating the call stack (bug)
  • Luke also added Composition Event support to our Event Listener Breakpoints (bug), under the “Keyboard” category. They are used when you indirectly enter text with an Input method editor (IME). eg. Chinese characters on a latin keyboard.
  • Thanks to Colin Cabazet, the object inspector now supports previewing Headers (bug)
  • Thanks to pmcghen, the Responsive Design Mode’s device selector correctly shows the Operating System for all devices. We used to incorrectly classify some Android versions as Linux, iPadOS was not recognized… They should all be accurate now.
  • Browser Toolbox:
    • The team fixed a few bugs which would occur when switching from one mode to another (bug, bug and bug), please report any breakage you see when switching between the two modes!
    • Alex added support for the ctrl/cmd+alt+R shortcut in the Browser Toolbox (bug), which will now behave the same way as the “Restart(Developer)” action available on local builds. And ctrl/cmd + R will no longer blank the Browser.
  • Nicolas fixed a nasty performance regression when trying to open long minified files in the debugger (bug).
  • Bomsy fixed a bug on the Edit and Resend panel of the network monitor, to correctly update the content length of the request if needed (bug).
WebDriver BiDi
  • Sasha added support for the “sandbox” argument to the script “evaluate” and “callFunction” commands (bug). As the name suggests this allows you to execute scripts in a sandbox, and limit the side-effects of the test on the actual page.
  • Henrik fixed an issue on environments using IPv6 by default, which were unable to connect to RemoteAgent on “localhost” (bug).

ESMification status

Lint, Docs and Workflow

Password Manager

Picture-in-Picture

  • Janvi01 added new hover states to the PiP window controls!
  • Janvi01 also implemented a new PiP player control button for toggling fullscreen mode
    • Currently set behind a pref `media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.improved-video-controls.enabled`

Performance

Search and Navigation

  • mcheang refactored the way SearchSettings.sys.mjs handles the user’s settings file that stores search engine information in Bug 1779094
  • daisuke fixed various papercut bugs in Address Bar results menu, Search Bar, Search Icons.
  • Various work is being done by Standard8 to move search and newtab code to ES modules. Bug 1779984.
  • Updated Qwant Search Engine Icon with a new design.Bug 1784877
  • jteow made an enhancement for the connection error page by enhancing the phrasing. Bug 780413
  • Stephanie fixed Bug 1770818 so that the address bar is now focused when opening a new window with a custom URL configured.

 

