These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 79

Highlights
- We’re testing some variations on the Picture-in-Picture toggle
- Camera and microphone global mutes have landed, but are being held to Nightly
- Urlbar Design Update 2 is live in Nightly. Access “search mode” from the refresh one-off buttons, including one-offs for bookmarks, history, and tabs. This feature is targeting 82. Please file bugs against Bug 1644572!
Friends of the Firefox team
Introductions/Shout-Outs
- Welcome mtigley and daisuke to the Firefox Desktop team!
Resolved bugs (excluding employees)
Fixed more than one bug
- manas
Project Updates
Add-ons / Web Extensions
Addon Manager & about:addons
- Shane landed a patch to make sure that Firefox will double-check the version compatibility for the installed langpacks and disable them if they are not strictly compatible with the currently running Firefox version (Bug 1646016), this was likely a major cause for some YSOD (yellow screen of death) issues that were originally triggered by an issue on the AMO side.
WebExtensions Framework
- Matt Woodrow fixed a webRequest API regression which was preventing pages multipart/x-mixed-replace content to finish loading when extensions using webRequest blocking listeners are installed (e.g. uBlock origin) (Fixed in Bug 1638422, originally regressed by Bug 1600211)
WebExtensions API
- As part of fission-related work on the extensions framework and APIs, Tomislav landed some changes needed to make the browser.tabs.captureTab API method to work with Fission iframes (Bug 1636508)
Applications
Sync and Storage
- 98% of our sync storage nodes have been migrated over to the new Rust based sync storage service, aka “Durable Sync”.
- JR Conlin is working on implementing a sync quota; we’ll limit users to 2GB per sync collection (ie, bookmarks, tabs, history, etc) and plan to roll this out in late September.
Fission
- Fission Nightly experiment is tentatively targeted for Nightly 83
Installer & Updater
- Mhowell and Nalexander are researching how to move forward with a Gecko based background update agent. Work will continue on this effort through the end of the year.
- Bytesized has a patch open to add telemetry to track windows verified app settings to help us better understand barriers to installation for Win10 users.
Lint
- Sonia has continued work on enabling rules that were previously disabled when *.xul files moved to *.xhtml, with toolkit and accessible landing in the last week.
Password Manager
- sfoster is nominated as submodule owner
- Bianca Danforth and Severin Rudie are nominated as peers
- Ensure formLike.rootElement correctly points to the nearest HTMLFormElement ancestor, if any, when a password field is inside a ShadowRoot
- The PP prompt is displayed multiple times after dismissing the prompt twice on a form (on page load and form submit) if there are previously saved logins
- Please create the new collection “password-recipes”
- Option to save logins does not keep state in private mode
PDFs & Printing
- Beta uplifts are complete as of Thursday
- QA has been looking over the feature and the old print UI on beta and haven’t found any blockers for backing out our latest uplifts
- Go/no-go decision to be made on Friday, Sept 11
Performance
- dthayer is working on a patch to show a “skeleton” of the browser early during startup on Windows
- bigiri has the about:newtab DevTools working with his ASRouter refactor, and is fixing the remaining broken tests
- emalysz has a patch up to lazify the Page Action menu
- Gijs has been eliminating main thread IO when saving files, and is looking to eliminate more when saving pages, and when downloading background updates
- mconley has a series of patches up to make it easier for front-end code to add BHR annotations for important user interactions
Picture-in-Picture
- The toggle variation experiment is now live! We should hopefully have some data to help us make a selection on which toggle to proceed with soon.
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.mode
- Default = -1
- Mode 1 = 1
- Mode 2 = 2
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.position
- “right” = right side (default)
- “left” = left side
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.has-used (only affects Mode 2)
- true – the user has used Picture-in-Picture before in 80+
- false (default) – the user has not used Picture-in-Picture before in 80+
- media.videocontrols.picture-in-picture.video-toggle.mode
- MSU students are working on improving Picture-in-Picture! Here’s the metabug.
Search and Navigation
Search
- Cleanup the search service after modern configuration shipped – Bug 1619922
- Legacy search configuration code has been removed – Bug 1619926, Bug 1642990
- Work is ongoing to improve some of the architecture of the search service and should be complete in the 82 cycle.
- Consolidation of search aliases and bookmark keywords – Bug 1650874
- Internal search keywords are now shown in about:preferences#search – Bug 1658713
- WIP – Initial implementation of user defined search engines – Bug 1106626
Address Bar
- Urlbar Design Update 2
- Behavior change: Left/Right keys on one-off buttons move the caret rather than trapping the user in one-off buttons – Bug 1632318
- Improvement: Some restriction characters (*, %, ^) are converted to search mode when a space is typed after them to restrict results – Bug 1658964
User Journey
- Added Homepage targeting for Homepage Remediation CFR
- Various about:welcome updates with 80 release and v3 experiment launch
- Removing trailhead experience now that multistage is the default
- Keeping a no-onboarding experience for experiment baseline
WebRTC UI
- mconley is working on adding Task Tray icons on Windows to indicate that devices are being shared
- We have something similar on macOS already
